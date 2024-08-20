Video: More showers to come (8-20-24)

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Bison clash for the ages caught on video during Yellowstone rut
Yellowstone National Park on Sunday issued its annual reminder that the bison rut is underway, advising tourists to “use extra caution and give bison extra space during this time.” If anyone wonders why they should be more careful
- The Canadian Press
Volcano erupts after powerful earthquake in Russia's Far East and scientists warn of a stronger one
PETROPAVOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (AP) — One of Russia’s most active volcanoes has erupted, spewing plumes of ash 5 kilometers (3 miles) into the sky over the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula and briefly triggering a “code red” warning for aircraft.
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Damaging twister, weekend flash flooding hits southern Ontario
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
- CNN
Ernesto restrengthens to a hurricane as dangerous beach conditions continue along East Coast
Ernesto has regained Category 1 hurricane strength with 75 mph sustained winds Sunday as it headed toward Atlantic Canada, following its thrashing of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
- United Press International
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
- CBC
Montreal's recent floods reveal the locations of hidden rivers
As non-stop rain poured over Southern Quebec on Aug. 9, James Murchison and his wife made their way into Montreal from Ottawa on Highway 40. They'd given themselves four hours to do so, despite the trip normally taking two. Murchison had planned drinks with friends in the city around 8:30 p.m. and the couple was staying at his in-laws to attend a wedding over the weekend. When they hit Kirkland on the western edge of Montreal island, traffic suddenly slowed. Water began to rise around them until
- Futurism
Watch Thousands of Sleeping Sharks Form a "Carpet" on the Ocean Floor
Second Spotting A huge school of bizarre-looking species of shark in Australia has been caught on video sleeping on the ocean floor in a carpet formation — and it's not the first time researchers have caught them there, either. Named Port Jackson sharks after the part of Australia where they were first discovered, thousands of […]
- The Weather Network
Severe storm risk continues on the Prairies into Sunday evening
Folks across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will need to pay close attention to the weather Sunday, with a severe storm threat that includes a tornado chance for some locales in all three provinces
- The Weather Network - Video
Alberta faces ongoing severe thunderstorm risk
The instability sticking around a little bit longer with the two pockets of unstable weather promotes the risk for thunderstorms. Meteorologsit Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides more details
- People
Rare 'Doomsday Fish' Found Off the Coast of Southern California by Group of Snorkelers and Kayakers
According to the Ocean Conservancy, in some parts of the world, oarfish "are seen as being harbingers of bad news, particularly disasters or destruction"
- The Weather Network
Storm-stricken southern Ontario may see more severe weather on Sunday
The weekend could conclude with another round of severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall across parts of southern Ontario, so make sure you stay weather-aware and be alert
- Global News
Record rainfall in GTA signals a future with frequent severe weather: experts
Less than a month after a catastrophic flood, the Greater Toronto Region got hit with record breaking rainfall on Saturday, submerging roads and cars. Noor Ra’fat details rescue efforts, and looks at why municipalities should be prepared for a future with more frequent storms.
- The Weather Network
Autumn-like chill continues, more above-seasonal temperatures on the horizon
Temperatures will sink below-seasonal across southern Ontario on Tuesday
- Reuters
Hundreds of firefighters battle Madeira wildfire
Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters on Sunday scrambled to put out a wildfire sweeping parts of the Atlantic island of Madeira's south coast, a popular tourist destination, with strong winds complicating efforts to tackle the blaze. The wildfire, which started on Wednesday in a remote rural area of Ribeira Brava has spread to the neighbouring municipality of Camara de Lobos, and now has three fronts, island authorities said. Nearly 200 firefighters, backed by 38 vehicles are tackling the fire but high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds are complicating efforts to combat the flames.
- Rock Hill Herald
The North Carolina Zoo is enjoying a baby boom. Meet Winnie, its newest addition.
The zoo, recently named Best Zoo in America, has welcomed many babies this year.
- The Canadian Press
B.C. film company fined for flying drone too close to killer whales
PORT HARDY, B.C. — A Vancouver-based film company and its drone operator have been fined a total of $30,000 for operating a drone too close to northern resident killer whales.
- The Weather Network
Ernesto's soaking rains, high surf to impact Newfoundland through Tuesday
Tropical cyclone statements are in effect throughout the Avalon
- The Weather Network
Encore round of storms to bubble over B.C. Sunday evening
Stay alert for a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southwestern British Columbia
- Storyful
Volcanic Ash Covers Russian Village Following Shiveluch Eruption
Volcanic ash covered a village on Russia’s eastern coast on Sunday, August 18, after an eruption at Shiveluch volcano following a powerful earthquake in the region on Saturday, according to Russian state-run media.Footage released by Zvezda shows the village of Ust-Kamchatsk, located on the eastern shore of the Kamchatka Peninsula, coated in a layer of ash on Sunday.According to Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), the eruption at Shiveluch started on Saturday. The ash plume from the volcano extended about 944 miles (1,520 km), they added.On Sunday, Russia officials for the Kamchatka region said an orange hazard warning was issued for the area due to ash emission. Credit: Zvezda via Storyful
- The Weather Network - Video
Sunday tornado risk encompasses Prairie provinces
Potent setup is bring severe weather into the Prairies on Sunday with very large hail and the risk of tornadoes as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet provides more details.