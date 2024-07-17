Video: More storms Wednesday (7-16-24)

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Parking under an overpass in severe weather is 'spectacularly dangerous'
Driving is the No. 1 danger when it comes to storms, says Mark Robinson, The Weather Network Storm Hunter and meteorologist.
- CBC
'This better be espresso martini': Drake's mansion floods
In an Instagram video, rapper Drake showed coffee-coloured water pouring into his Toronto mansion during the citywide storm on Tuesday, pooling high enough to go over his ankles.
- The Weather Network
Torrential rain and flooding lead to rising total of power outages in Ontario
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
- Yahoo News Canada
An 'indoor waterfall' at Union Station: Downtown Toronto flooded as severe storm disrupts life in the region
The Toronto floods impacting the downtown region and parts of the GTA sparked a crucial discussion over city preparedness for severe weather conditions as locals were left without power.
- The Weather Network
'Training' thunderstorms cause flash floods in Ontario, but what are they?
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
- Canadian Press Videos
Torrential rain causes major flooding on Toronto roads
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Toronto today, impacting highways, street and transit traffic. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead was on the scene at the flooded Don Valley Parkway, which connects the city's north end and downtown. (July 16, 2024)
- The Weather Network
Heat fuels another opportunity for severe weather in southern Ontario
Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times on Tuesday in southern Ontario as the risk for severe weather will reappear
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario is pushing towards wettest summer on record
A couple of locations have already surpassed their average total summer precipitation. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- The Canadian Press
World’s rarest whale may have washed up on New Zealand beach, possibly shedding clues on species
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
- The Weather Network
Two 'surprise' tornadoes hit southern Ontario as Beryl remnants passed through
Two weak twisters were seen in London as hurricane remnants crossed the region on July 10. Both tornadoes have been rated EF0
- CBC
Search continues for 2 women last seen in distress on Grand River Saturday night
Police continue to search for two women who were seen in distress while boating on the Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday night.Emergency crews were called at 9:30 p.m. ET for reports two people were in trouble. "The search for the missing individuals commenced that evening, however, it was unsuccessful," Const. Melissa Quarrie with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said during a news conference on Monday."The search was paused during
- The Weather Network - Video
Final round of thunderstorms for Alberta
Alberta is gearing up for the final round of thunderstorms as the latest weather system moves through the region. This last wave of storms is expected to bring intense rainfall, strong winds, and the possibility of hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers a comprehensive breakdown of the forecast, providing insights on what to expect and how to stay safe during this concluding phase of stormy activity.
- BBC
Toronto reels from floods and power cuts after severe storms
Record rainfall leaves large areas of city flooded, drivers stranded and 170,000 without power.
- CNN
Father and daughter found dead at Canyonlands National Park after getting lost, running out of water in triple-digit heat
Albino Herrera Espinoza and Beatriz Herrera found dead in Canyonlands National Park in Utah on Friday after running out of water, getting lost in triple digit heat.
- The Canadian Press
Toronto-area storm reminiscent of destructive, costly 2013 flood
A torrential downpour that flooded parts of Toronto and its surrounding areas on Tuesday brought back memories of flash flooding that paralyzed Canada's largest city more than a decade ago.
- Sky News
UK weather forecast: Flood risk as three separate yellow warnings issued for rain
Most of England and Wales may see flooding, power cuts and difficult driving conditions as the Met Office issues two yellow warnings for rain. The first warning, issued for Wales and some western and southwestern parts of England is in place from 8am to 11.59pm on Monday. The second warning applies to most of the rest of England and runs from 3pm on Monday afternoon to 9am on Tuesday.
- CBC
Wildfire evacuation order issued near Spences Bridge, B.C.
The Cook's Ferry Indian Band has issued an evacuation order north of Spences Bridge due to a pair of out-of-control wildfires burning in the B.C. Interior.The evacuation comes as new heat warnings are posted across B.C., which could fuel the growth of new and existing fires, said officials.In a post on the band's Facebook page, Chief Christine Walkem said the evacuation order applies to Reserve #6 — Nicoelton.The post states the order was issued due to the "imminent danger" of two wildfires burn
- Associated Press
Battered by Hurricane Idalia last year, Florida village ponders future as hurricane season begins
Lisa Bregenzer’s waterfront home was her "little slice of heaven." When Hurricane Idalia tore through Florida in late August, Bregenzer lost everything in the northwest fishing village of Horseshoe Beach. For months, she and her husband slept where they could with friends, neighbors and family: in Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia, eastern Florida.
- CBC
Storm prompts rainfall warning, flood watch for GTA
Heavy rainfall is causing flooding on Toronto roadways and affecting transit service as a severe storm moves over the region. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the city, with a risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Mayor Olivia Chow is expected to speak with reporters at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday about the flooding across the city. You'll be able to watch live in this story.Up to 110 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Tuesday, with rainfall rates of 40 mm/h p
- The Hill
4 things to know about the Houston power crisis
More than a quarter million people in and around Houston remained without power as of Monday after Hurricane Beryl hit the city last week — a crisis that has sparked political pressure from both sides of the aisle and drawn new attention to Texas’s troubled grid. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is demanding answers from the…