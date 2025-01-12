Video: More upslope snow this week (1-12-25)

Latest Stories
Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
- The Hockey News - New Jersey Devils
Devils Have Intriguing Trade Target From Maple Leafs
The Devils should consider making a push for this Maple Leafs forward.
- CBC
Why are trees still standing next to burned-out buildings in Los Angeles? The answer is simple
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
- allrecipes
The Snack Travis Kelce Says He ‘Can’t Imagine’ Life Without
And Jason agrees.
- Reuters
How one California man tried saving his block from wildfire
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
Flames New Heavyweight Drops Gloves In Second & Third Periods
Former Stanley Cup-winning forward now leads the Calgary Flames in fighting majors this season.
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario travel will be snarled by multiple snow rounds
Heavy snowfall can cause travel delays all over Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and details of all the snow to come.
- The Canadian Press
What ignited the deadly California wildfires? Investigators consider an array of possibilities
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators are considering an array of possible ignition sources for the huge fires that have killed at least 16 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area.
- Business Insider
The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here are the stars who have lost homes.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Have Perfect Trade Target In Canucks Superstar
The Bruins should make a major push for this Canucks star.
- USA TODAY Sports
Texans' Joe Mixon fires back at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan during locker room celebration
Joe Mixon clapped back at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan after the Houston Texans' convincing 32-12 over the Los Angeles Chargers.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Scratching Big Player Against Ducks
The Flyers are scratching one of their top players against the Ducks.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
How Canucks Quinn Hughes Scored A Goal Against The Maple Leafs Without Recording A Shot On Net
Quinn Hughes finished Saturday's game with a goal and zero shots on net.
- The Hockey News - New York Islanders
The Time Patrick Roy Chirped Martin Brodeur At A Country Club In Florida A Week Before Landing Islanders Job
Patrick Roy is a master of the chirp game.
- Hello!
Exclusive: Zara Tindall shares why Australia will always be a 'home away from home' for her and husband Mike
Princess Anne's daughter Zara and Mike Tindall visit Australia down under every year for their annual trip
- FTW Outdoors
Why do the Broncos have 5280 on their helmets? Here's the answer.
The Denver Broncos have had something on their helmets recently that has sent people to Google to ask what's up with that: the number 5280 is displayed prominently across the front of their helmets. So if you're one of those people and you're here, you're probably…
- The Independent
LA fires latest: High winds set to return tonight as landlords slammed for hiking prices during home shortage
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with at least 16 dead across Los Angeles county
- Bloomberg
Los Angeles Fire Pushes Northeast to Threaten Bel Air, Brentwood
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.Most Read from BloombergA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNew York, San Francisco Ranked Worst for
- The Canadian Press
Texans get 2 points on blocked extra point return vs. Chargers, 1st in NFL playoff history
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's D'Angelo Ross returned a blocked extra point for two points in the fourth quarter of the Texans' wild-card playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday — the first such play in NFL postseason history.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL playoff bold predictions: Who will turn heads in wild-card round?
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs can quickly challenge assumptions about the entire field. Who could stand out right away this year?