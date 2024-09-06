Video: Much cooler with rain arriving Saturday (9-06-24)

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
New Bruins Star Dislikes One Thing About Boston
This new Boston Bruins star is enjoying the city, but there is one thing that he is not a big fan of.
- People
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Season-Opener Win: See the Photos!
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
- The Weather Network
A super typhoon may soon boost midsummer-like warmth in Canada
Super Typhoon Yagi will shake up the pattern over Canada by next week, bringing a stretch of midsummer like warmth to parts of the country
- People
What Happened to Johnny Manziel? All About His Ups and Downs Since Leaving the NFL – and What He's Doing Now
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
- FTW Outdoors
Taylor Swift and Mecole Hardman's fiancée Chariah Gordon delivered the best postgame 'interview' after Chiefs win
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Insider Shares Big McDavid Contract Update
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
- The Daily Beast
U.S. Open Final Inching Closer to Battle of 2 Billionaire Families
Their nationality and tennis prowess aren’t the only things Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula have in common. The American tennis stars, each just one win away from clinching a spot in the U.S. Open’s singles final, are also the daughters of billionaires who’ve each played down their privilege after entering the international spotlight. Pegula, 30, is the daughter of Terry Pegula, the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and founder of natural gas company, East Resources. He’
- CBC
Here's why a judge let 5 former NHLers skip pretrial arguments in their sexual assault case
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
- Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ opening night win against the Ravens
The Chiefs prevailed on the NFL’s opening night. By a toe.
- People
Taylor Swift Supports Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs' Season-Opener in Kansas City: 'How Are You Guys?'
The musician supported her boyfriend at his first game of the regular NFL season on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
These LIV Golf players are in danger of being relegated with one regular-season event left
With one regular-season event left in the 2024 LIV Golf League season, some players have work to do to avoid relegation.
- The Canadian Press
Blue Jackets fans and players remember the Gaudreau brothers at a candlelight vigil in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team's arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
- CBC
Rapidly growing invasive plant discovered for 1st time in Canada in Leamington, Ont.
A rapidly growing invasive plant that's prohibited in Ontario has been discovered for the first time in Canada in the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area in Leamington, Ont.Hydrilla can grow to 7.5 metres; clog water intake pipes and boat motors; and impede other recreational activities like swimming and paddling, according to a notice issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).ERCA has closed the west cell of the marsh — including the trail and boardwalk — because the plant is easily
- The Canadian Press
Weekend grizzly attack in Alberta linked to fatal attack three years ago
MADDEN, Alta. — Alberta officials are warning residents of a hamlet to be vigilant following a recent grizzly bear attack by an animal they say killed a person three years ago.
- The Weather Network
Active weekend threatens Ontario with storms, rain, waterspouts
It’ll be an active, fall-like weekend across Ontario, but more summery conditions are on the horizon
- WWD
Taylor Swift’s Curve-sculpting Versace Corset Top and Shorts Launch Her New Kansas City Chiefs Outfits Era
The singer watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game wearing Versace's denim Medusa corset top, red Giuseppe Zanotti boots and gold jewelry.
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 1 picks: Dolphins-Jags, Aaron Rodgers’ Jets comeback, 5 big upsets & the rest
Week 1 of Greg Cote’s 34th year of NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Jaguars, Aaron Rodgers’ comeback game, five big upsets and all the rest
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: NHC tracking 4 disturbances in Atlantic; heavy rain forecast for Gulf Coast
The National Hurricane Center said Friday it is currently tracking four tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 1 conviction picks
The Yahoo Fantasy crew highlights several players they expect will deliver a memorable performance in Week 1.
- Euronews
Could these ‘motionless’ turbines solve wind energy’s noise and wildlife problems?
The technology is described as a ‘breakthrough scalable renewable energy solution’ that could be coming to other European roofs soon.