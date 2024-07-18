Video: Much drier and less humid through the weekend (7-18-24)
Matt has more.
Matt has more.
The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights. “In so many ways, that was the golden era,” said Coora Lavezzo, the head of innovation at Speedo’s Aqualab in London. “We’ve got those suits upstairs, and even though I wasn’t there at the time, I’m fascinated by them and just how we can get back
Hellen Obiri will wear the shoes to compete at the Paris 2024 Games.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson reports.
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms on Tuesday brought one of the wettest days this summer across parts of southern Ontario. Flash floods stranded many drivers and commuters, while power was cut to hundreds of thousands of customers
The 30-year-old is competing at Royal Troon for the first time as he only turned professional three months before it last staged the Open in 2016.
Forced Out Fascinating footage shows members of one of the most isolated Indigenous tribes in the world leaving the rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon, mere miles from where logging companies were recently allowed to cut down trees. As the Washington Post reports, the Mashco Piro tribe remains one of the biggest communities that live without […]
Storm chasers saw it coming, and Environment Canada's rainfall warning suggested a deluge was coming — so why were so many people caught off guard by the powerful storm that hit Toronto on Tuesday?
Even superstars aren't immune to nature's wrath as Drake found out on July 16 when an unstoppable torrent pushed through his luxurious home. Footage posted from the rapper showed what he dealt with.
The Carolina Hurricanes put Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers on Wednesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, a move that brings an abrupt end to the talented but inconsistent centre's roller-coaster NHL career.
With the 2024 MLB draft behind us, here is which teams experts believe had the best and worst drafts.
Lionel Messi faced calls on Wednesday to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina's players after they won the Copa America.
MLB’s All-Star game needs some help, but there may not be too much to restore it. Why? Straight cash, homey.
King Charles' sister — who was out and about on Wednesday — has cancelled some engagements next week
"They don't see how hard Harry works and how good he is for Rory."
If Brandon Aiyuk is traded, who will he land with?
The Milwaukee Bucks added much-needed shooting to their backcourt, agreeing to terms with Gary Trent Jr.
Argentina was confirmed as the world’s No. 1 team in the FIFA men’s rankings on Thursday, as the national government doubled down on defending the players who celebrated winning the Copa America by singing a racist song targeting No. 2-ranked France.
The Vancouver-born forward and his wife surprised fans in May by announcing they were expecting their first child.
Just before the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday night, the newest power couple in sports showed out on the red carpet.
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day