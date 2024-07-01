Video: Much drier week ahead (6-30-24)

Latest Stories
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is a goddess in tiny string bikini
Elizabeth Hurley showed off her incredible physique in a yellow string bikini as she posed for Instagram – and the Gossip Girl actress, 59, looked better than ever. See photos.
- CNN
Eddie Murphy is still stung by that David Spade joke on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Eddie Murphy is not mincing his words when it comes to some of the “cheap shots” he feels he’s taken over the years.
- CNN
Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, is rapidly approaching the Caribbean
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
- The Weather Network
Historic Hurricane Beryl declared Category 4 storm threatens southeast Caribbean
Beryl is one of the earliest hurricanes we've ever seen in the tropical Atlantic Ocean
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it nears southeast Caribbean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.
- CBC
'Just blown away': N.S. fire department donates fire truck to Saskatchewan community
When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can
- The Weather Network
How a mammoth hurricane rapidly intensifies in mere hours
Some of the strongest hurricanes in history grew their ferocious winds in only a couple of hours
- CBC
Goats are helping Niagara Parks mow down a big problem
When an invasive species threatened a recently restored wetland in Fort Erie, Ont., Niagara Parks put a team together to mow them down.Or a herd, rather.To stop the spread of phragmites, an invasive reed that's run rampant over an area called Gondor's Flats, environmental planning technician Victoria Kalenuik asked a local farmer to lend "as many goats as possible" for a one-week pilot project.She sent 40 of her best and they've been hard at work."Every morning they're excited to get out and che
- Business Insider
Hybrids are having a moment. Here's what you need to know if you're in the market.
Hybrids are more popular than ever, but not all hybrids are created equal.
- The Weather Network - Video
Hurricane Beryl threatens the Caribbean as a major hurricane by Monday
Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Canadian Press
Storms in Switzerland and Italy cause flooding and landslides, leaving at least 4 people dead
BERLIN (AP) — Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.
- Canadian Press Videos
Extreme heat makes miserable and dangerous job worse for India's garbage pickers
India generates at least 62 million tons of waste annually, according to federal government records, and some of its landfills are literal mountains of garbage, like the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. And while a 2016 law made it mandatory to segregate waste so that hazardous material doesn't make its way to landfills, the law has been poorly enforced, adding to the risk of waste pickers. It is a potentially toxic miasma fed by the plastics, industrial, medical and other waste generated by millions living in the capital New Delhi and the teeming suburban cities. But a handful of waste pickers ignore both the fumes and suffocating heat to sort through the rubbish, seeking anything they can sell to earn a living. (AP video by Piyush Nagpal)
- Canadian Press Videos
Deadly weekend storms cause extensive flooding and landslides in Switzerland and Italy
Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.
- CBC
A trade war with China over EVs could slow Canada's low-carbon transition, groups warn
Environmental groups are calling on the federal government to avoid getting into a trade war with China over electric vehicles.They say they fear that trade sanctions could make EVs more expensive, delaying Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.Less than a week after the federal government announced it was considering imposing trade restrictions on cheaper Chinese-made EVs, groups like Environmental Defence are urging Ottawa to consider the ramifications of such a move.Nate Wallace, Enviro
- Canadian Press Videos
Dozens rescued as floods hit parts of northern Italy
Firefighters say they carried out around 80 rescue operations after floods, thunderstorms and landslides hit various regions in northern Italy.
- Global News
Canada's new 'greenwashing' ban faces challenges from industry and provincial leaders
The federal government in Canada has implemented new regulations targeting "greenwashing," requiring companies to substantiate their environmental claims under the amended Competition Act. While environmental groups support the changes, opposition from industry and some provincial leaders persists. The new laws have caused concern in the energy industry and have been criticized for their vague nature. Heather Yourex-West reports.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane Beryl, super-charged by warm seas, stuns experts
Warmer than normal waters in the Atlantic are juicing up Hurricane Beryl, which is breaking records for a forecast early arrival.
- The Canadian Press
Mayor thanks Calgary for conserving water again after use creeped up over past week
CALGARY — A day after chiding some Calgarians for appearing to abandon water conservation as the city works to get a busted feeder main operating again, Mayor Jyoti Gondek thanked residents for doing a better job.
- Miami Herald
The Caribbean begins to shut down in preparation for Category 4 Hurricane Beryl
Barbados, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada & Tobago are under a hurricane warning.
- The Canadian Press
Man recovering from shark bite on the Florida coast in state's third attack in a month
A man on Florida’s northeast coast was bitten by a shark this weekend but is now recovering, authorities said Sunday, in the third shark attack in state waters over the past month.