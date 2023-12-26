Video: Next storm to impact Mass. Wednesday into Thursday
Mike Wankum has a look at the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts and New England.
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history as heating systems in part of China struggles
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island has been closed on Boxing Day because of debris flow and falling rocks, according to DriveBC.DriveBC first tweeted about the closure at 6:15 p.m. Monday, saying that there were rocks on the road for a 10-kilometre stretch between Cathedral Grove Provincial Park and Koen Road. It said Tuesday morning that a geotechnical assessment has been completed, and cleanup is underway.No detour is available, according to DriveBC, and the highway is expected to reopen at 2 p.m.
Going electric does not solve our problems, it only deepens them. As engineers, we must say the opinion of the professionals in the industry is contrary to the mainstream, and for good reason, Zsolt Horváth and Tamás Ignácz write.
A round of high winds and heavy rains will continue for parts of B.C. throughout the overnight hours of Christmas evening into the early hours on Boxing Day. Another system will arrive by the middle of the week
For most of the decades he's been a volunteer firefighter, Walter Scott, chief of the Island and Barrington Passage Volunteer Fire Department, had never seen firefighters asked to help out with water shortages.But that changed in 2016 during an unusually dry summer when the fire department found itself delivering water to dozens of households in southwestern Nova Scotia whose wells had run dry. "We were doing between 20 and 30 trips with water every week," he says. "Doing two nights of water del
VANCOUVER — Heavy rains and strong winds in parts of British Columbia late Monday left thousands of households without power on Boxing Day, as Environment Canada warned more strong winds would hit the province in the evening. BC Hydro says in a statement that at its peak around 2 a.m., the Christmas windstorm caused outages for some 28,000 customers on Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland and the Gulf Islands. Crews worked overnight to help restore power, but more than 10,000
Vancouver island is in for a turbulent end to Christmas Day as damaging winds are forecasted. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides the timings and impacts of the system.
Rescue crews are urgently searching for a four-year-old girl who slid into a fast-moving river in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint Jean region on Friday.
One of the most intense cold outbreaks in living memory swept over eastern North America in time for the final Christmas of the 1980s
Weather Network's Shannon Fernando explains how a low pressure system will not only bring heavy amounts of rainfall but strong wind gusts as well. The rainfall will add to an already rain-filled December but the main concern lies with the wind gusts which can bring power outages on Christmas Day.
At least two people were dead and more than 120,000 customers in Queensland were without power after severe storms tore through eastern Australia on Monday, officials and authorities said.
VANCOUVER — BC Ferries says it has cancelled several Christmas Day sailings on multiple routes and many more are at risk as stormy weather whips up high winds on the province's coast. The ferry corporation says it has cancelled sailings on routes serving Alert Bay, Powell River and Comox in the afternoon due to the weather. It says many upcoming sailings are also at risk of cancellation, including the last two evening sailings between Vancouver and Victoria. Environment Canada has issued several
SAINT ANDREWS, N.B. — A New Brunswick family that went without power for five days after a wind storm battered the region says they were taken aback by the strength of the gusts that brought down power lines and massive trees and have left more than 1,000 provincial residents facing the prospect of Christmas without electricity. Kelly Hickey said her family is used to the occasional power outages during storms that come with living near the woods just outside of Saint Andrews, N.B. “But this sto