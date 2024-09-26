Video: Nice dry weekend ahead (9-26-24)

CBC

Environment Canada ended a severe thunderstorm watch it had issued earlier in the day for Georgian Bay northeast to the Ottawa River on Wednesday afternoon.The alert included the risk of a tornado, large hail and heavy rain.The agency first issued the watch at around 12:10 p.m. By 9:40 p.m., the watch was ended.Earlier in the day, forecasters said the storm could hit the area, which includes western Renfrew County and Algonquin Park, in the afternoon or early evening."Despite it being early Autu