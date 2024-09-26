Video: Nice dry weekend ahead (9-26-24)

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY
Watch Hurricane Helene live cameras as storm approaches Florida
Hurricane Helene continues to rapidly strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall in Florida, watch live cameras in storm's path.
- The Weather Network
Major Hurricane Helene nears Florida with 'catastrophic' winds, storm surge
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
- The Weather Network
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits off coast of Victoria, shaking felt in Vancouver
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
- Miami Herald
Florida’s bracing for a major hurricane. This is why we need NOAA, not Project 2025 | Opinion
In Florida, we live and die — sometimes literally — by what the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service, which are parts of NOAA, tell us.
- HuffPost
It's A Good Time To Revisit What Project 2025 Would Mean For Hurricane Forecasts
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
- The Canadian Press
In Ohio, drought and shifting weather patterns affect North America's largest native fruit
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
- CNN
Evacuations begin in Florida as the state faces a major hurricane strike from Helene
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
- Storyful
Waves Crash Over Waterfront Roadway in Tampa as Residents Brace for Hurricane Helene
A boulevard in Tampa was seen flooded ahead of Hurricane Helene, as a storm surge warning was in place for the area.Video captured by Cory Watilo shows flooding on Bayshore Boulevard, as several people can be seen sloshing through the ankle-deep water.Weather officials warned of “steadily increasing” storm surge and gusty winds on Thursday. Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area on Thursday evening as a “major hurricane,” weather officials said. Credit: Cory Watilo via Storyful
- CNN
Hurricane Helene threatens ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge in Florida as it’s forecast to explode into catastrophic Category 4
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
- United Press International
Tropical Storm Isaac forms in central subtropical Atlantic
A new tropical storm formed over the central subtropical Atlantic late Wednesday, generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
- Global News
Boater rescued off Nanoose Bay
A man who was boating off Nanoose Bay can thank his lucky stars someone was listening, after his small boat overturned. As Kylie Stanton reports, one of his rescuers says there are lessons to be learned from his close call.
- Global News
4.1 magnitude earthquake just off coast of Vancouver Island
If you were woken up by a tremor in the night, you're not alone. A small earthquake struck near Victoria a little after 4 a.m.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane John falls apart after causing deadly mudslides on Mexico's southern Pacific coast
MARQUELIA, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane John fell apart as quickly as it formed but left destruction along Mexico's southern Pacific coast Tuesday, including deadly mudslides and flooding that may linger for days.
- Miami Herald
Category 3 Hurricane Helene: Thursday, Sep 26 progress report from the NHC
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Helene
- CBC
Tornado risk over in Deep River and Algonquin Park
Environment Canada ended a severe thunderstorm watch it had issued earlier in the day for Georgian Bay northeast to the Ottawa River on Wednesday afternoon.The alert included the risk of a tornado, large hail and heavy rain.The agency first issued the watch at around 12:10 p.m. By 9:40 p.m., the watch was ended.Earlier in the day, forecasters said the storm could hit the area, which includes western Renfrew County and Algonquin Park, in the afternoon or early evening."Despite it being early Autu
- The Weather Network
Localized flooding concerns arise in Ontario as soaking rains linger
The dark and damp weather will continue across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with this week's rain ending the impressive streak of sunshine and dry weather that has spanned much of September so far.
- Bellingham Herald mcclatchy
Early-morning earthquake rattles Northwest, prompting thousands of reports. How big was it?
No tsunami warning was issued
- The Weather Network
Persistent, unusual heat on the Prairies will come with wind threat
Some impressive heat is pushing across the Prairies this week, but there’s also a building threat for strong, locally damaging winds on Wednesday
- The Canadian Press
Fall kills climber and strands partner on Wyoming's Devils Tower
HULETT, Wyo. (AP) — A climber fell to his death while rappelling down Devils Tower, leaving his partner stranded without a rope on the face of the Wyoming geological formation.