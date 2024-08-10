Video: A Nice Stretch of Weather

Latest Stories
- The Observers
No, Olympic swimmers weren’t wearing swimsuits emblazoned with a transphobic message
Did several swimmers at the Paris Olympics really wear swimsuits with the message "Not a dude!" emblazoned on their crotch to protest against the participation of transgender athletes? That was the claim made in a bunch of social media posts from August 2 and July 28, which include what they say is photo proof of the athletes in these crude outfits. However, it turns out that these photos were digitally altered, using AI. If you only have a minute… Several photos have been circulating online pur
- The Canadian Press
Canada's gold medal in men's 4x100 relay came with a warning
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
- FTW Outdoors
4 photos of the failed men's 4x100 baton pass that cost Team USA at the Olympics once again
It was another disaster for Team USA men's track and field during the 4x100 meter relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shortly after the Sha'Carri Richardson and the
- USA TODAY Sports
Meet Hunter Woodhall, husband of 2024 Paris Olympics long jump winner Tara Davis-Woodhall
Tara Davis-Woodhall embracing her husband after winning gold in the women's long jump is among the memorable scenes from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- FTW Outdoors
Rare catch in Lake Erie called a ‘unicorn,’ and a fish of a lifetime
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
- USA TODAY
Another one? Hurricane forecasters up chances of new system forming in Atlantic
Forecasters Friday were watching a tropical wave that's producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms far out in the Atlantic.
- HuffPost
200m Champ Letsile Tebogo Calls Noah Lyles 'Arrogant' After Beating Him At Olympics
The remarks in Tebogo's post-race news conference made the rounds on social media.
- FTW Outdoors
Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman explains why she twerked after winning Olympic bronze
Alysha Newman made headlines on Thursday for doing the iconic "I'm injured, ow! No, SYKE! I'm twerking" celebration that we've seen before, in the midst of her winning a bronze medal in pole vault for her native Canada a the 2024 Paris Olympics. But there was a sto
- People
High Jump Champion Gianmarco Tamberi Taken to ER After 'Vomiting Blood Twice' Hours Before His Olympic Final
"I dreamed of everything for this day except living a nightmare like this," the Italian athlete wrote, along with a photo from an ambulance
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
Should the Flames Sign Former Battle of Alberta Forward?
The Flames could potentially use more offense and there's an old Edmonton Oiler still available.
- Deadline
Paris Olympics: Volleyball ‘Imagine’ Moment Goes Viral On Social Media, Aussie Breakdancer Also Inspires
A pair of surprising events at the Paris Olympics have caught the public’s imagination and taken on a life of their own on social media as the 2024 Games draw to a close. A rather wonderful thing occurred during the highly competitive women’s volleyball gold medal match between Canada and Brazil. As detailed in this …
- BuzzFeed
Literally Just 43 Very, Very Funny Tweets About The Last 7 Days Of The Olympics
I would like to dedicate this post to Raygun for giving us the unexpected, absolute best Olympics meme at the last minute.
- FTW Outdoors
Kevin Durant made a hysterically accurate point about Americans after Team USA advanced to the gold medal game
On Thursday, Team USA men's basketball was pushed to the brink by Nikola Jokic's upstart Serbia team in the Paris Olympics semifinals. But in the end, a late flurry from LeBron James and Steph
- FTW Outdoors
Why is Team USA's 4x100 relay team so bad at baton passing in the Olympics? It happened again in Paris.
This is a question without a full answer, isn't it? The men's 4x100 relay team once again struggled at an Olympics, finishing next to last in the finals in Paris due to a bad pass of the baton between Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek, mostly dooming the rest of the legs…
- CBC
Partially sunken barge in B.C. to be removed after almost 3 years
Nearly three years after a barge carrying a two-storey lodge partially sank off Quadra Island, B.C., plans are finally afoot to have it removed. Holly Fink, a co-owner of Jade Resort, has had a front-row view of the situation since it began unfolding in September 2021. She told CBC's All Points West that the lodge previously looked "pretty solid," but its condition has degraded rapidly since April. Parts of the building have fallen off and littered the water. A freezer washed up on shore. And a
- CNN
A US Olympian documented her experience in Paris. This is what shocked her most
Two-time American Olympian Ariana Ramsey discovers what free healthcare is like while living in the Olympic Village — and shares her amazement with her followers on TikTok.
- USA TODAY Sports
Olympic golf leaderboard: Women's final scores, updates from Round 4 at Le Golf National
Women's golf finished Saturday at Le Golf National with Round 4. Here's what the updated leaderboard looks like at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario and Quebec hit by flash flooding, causing road hazards and power outages
Severe weather in Ontario and Quebec caused heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding that stranded motorists and disrupted road safety. Emergency services responded to hundreds of calls as flooding and power outages created hazardous conditions across the regions.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
‘That’s What Has Kept This Organization Back’: Have the Maple Leafs Failed to Build Their Defensive Core Around Morgan Rielly?
The Leafs have drafted 30 defensemen since Rielly was taken by the club in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, only four have played in over 15 NHL games.
- FTW Outdoors
DO NOT DRAFT: 11 NFL busts (Cooper Kupp) in 2024 you should avoid picking entirely in fantasy football
You know the drill. Sure, in fantasy football drafts, the theory goes that you can take any player, no matter what,