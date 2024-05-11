Video: Northern Lights Possible Again Tonight (5-11-24)
Matt has more.
A powerful solar storm provided millions of people worldwide with a rare sight of the Aurora borealis.
It is being described as one of the most significant big tree finds in years. And we are now getting our first look at the giant Sitka spruce that's been living in Vancouver Island's Carmanah Valley for possibly a thousand years or more.
Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]
Giulio Di Palma was shocked to return home from work one day in April to find the branches on half of his large spruce tree missing and a portion of the top cut off. The tree stood proudly in middle of his front yard, but it's been humbled by the unexpected pruning job, with every one of its street-facing limbs removed. "It looks awful," said Di Palma. "I'm the laughing stock on Barkley Road." Di Palma's case serves as an example of how far utility company FortisBC is allowed to go when a tree g
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
A Fish Tale A cruise ship came to port on Saturday with a surprising and stinky stowaway: a dead, rotting whale was found on its bow, The New York Times reports. And preliminary signs from an investigation point to the aquatic mammal, an endangered sei whale, and the boat colliding because the carcass — weighing […]
A La Niña summer could have significant implications for Canada, affecting everything from temperatures and precipitation patterns to agricultural productivity and wildfire risk. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the potential impacts and what Canadians can expect during the upcoming season.
Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook
A virus that can turn raccoons into a “zombie” has been raging for years, with outbreaks reported in parts of Canada. Calls for sick and injured raccoons spiked in Toronto, according to Toronto Animal Services.
According to data from Kalibrate, the average cost per litre in cities nationwide fell five cents to $1.711.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning Friday. The agency says the sun is producing strong solar flares and has hurled at least seven outbursts of plasma our way. #NorthernLights #Europe
Folks on parts of the Prairies will dodge thunderstorms through the day on Saturday
As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.
The mercury is expected to peak at around 25C on Saturday and 27C on Sunday.
The unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of colour in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere early Saturday.
The first extreme geomagnetic storm in two decades created a spectacular light show in UK skies last night - and some parts of the country will get to witness a colourful display once again tonight.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast
Smoke travelling into Saskatchewan from wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta has prompted special air quality statements for parts of the province.Parts of northern and central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, Prince Albert, La Ronge and Meadow Lake, were under air quality statements from Environment and Climate Change Canada as of noon Saturday.Environment Canada said the plume of wildfire smoke is spreading southwards throughout Saskatchewan Saturday.The band of smoke will bring four to
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi has your Mother's day weekend forecast