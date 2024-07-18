This video of the OG Ariel watching her daughter perform her role on stage is everything

Original Disney Ariel Jodi Benson invited her daughter Delaney into “part of her world,” when Delaney followed in her mother’s footsteps and played Ariel in a new stage production of The Little Mermaid, which will be playing from July 11 to August 4.

And one TikToker caught on video Jodi including her mom in the show. “Jess” captioned the video saying she felt so lucky to have been able to witness this special moment between mother and daughter—and her video went viral for obvious reasons.

Jess captured in the video Delaney holding a “dinglehopper” and sharing her find with an audience member—her mama. As Delaney sings, “Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? Wouldn’t you think my collection’s complete?” you can see Jodi smiling from ear to ear with pride and tears welling up in her eyes. As Delaney turns to leave and continues her performance, she sweetly places her hand on her mom’s shoulder before skipping off.

The video cuts to the end of the performance, where Prince Eric holds out his hand for Ariel to run up on stage in her wedding dress, and Jess captured the standing ovation from the entire crowd, but zoomed in on Jodi, recording the moment with her phone and blowing her daughter kisses and waves. Of course, because that’s what all amazing moms do.

Jodi played Ariel in the original 1989 animated film, and Delaney spoke with Miami Herald’s Mamas Uncut in an interview about her stepping into this iconic role.

“I am at a great stage in life where I know the character so well. I know the story, obviously. And I listened to the songs all my life,” Delaney told the publication. But as most children do when following in their parents’ footsteps, Delaney made the role and story her own.

“It’s different from the animated movie. You know, [my mom] didn’t do it on the stage. I’m not an actual mermaid,” Delaney told the publication with a laugh.

“This is a new adaptation. It’s 90 minutes. It’s immersive. The audience will be right below [me]. I can see them. I can feel them. I can smell them. It’s like nothing I’ve ever done,” Delaney explained.

She explained to Mamas Uncut, “I try to stray away from ‘the walking in the footsteps’ or ‘she’s just like her mom,’ because I’m not. We’re kind of a similar age of when [my mom] did the voice of Ariel and I’m doing this, but we’re totally different people and I’m excited to like, bring me.”

“So I’m really, you know, taking some of the isms of and the antics that [Ariel] does, but also like me as a person, like, what would I do in this situation? So that’s what I’m starting to play with. And I’m really having a lot of fun,” Delaney said.

Regardless if it’s a different take on the iconic story of The Little Mermaid, viewers of Jess’ TikTok video shared in Jodi’s sentimental response to seeing her daughter on stage performing the same songs she once sang.

“How lucky—what an honor to have seen this and she sounds like her mother,” one viewer shared. “I would’ve been bawling my eyes out.”

“I would cry so hard! The little mermaid has always been my favorite,” said another viewer. “I would love love love to meet Jodi Benson!!”

Others commented on how similar Delaney looked like her mother, and it would’ve been a “sin” to not have cast her in this role.

“I literally thought it was Jodi at first. she looks so much like her! I would have been sobbing!!!” one fan shared.

“She looks JUST like her Mom!!” What an incredibly beautiful moment to be a part of! Thank you for sharing this magic with us!!” a viewer aptly commented.

Thanks to Jess for letting us be a part of her world where she got to witness history in the making of a beautiful moment between a mom and daughter.