Video: Patchy Black ice Tonight, Light Snow Sunday night (1-27-24)
Matt has the latest on snow accumulations.
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
“I never could have imagined the agonizing way in which my mom spent her last minutes on this earth.”
Heavy snow in Juneau, Alaska, has wreaked havoc on boats, roofs and roads.Whitehorse's sister city has received more than five feet of snow so far in January. Last week, 30 inches of snow fell in three days. "Oh my gosh, Saturday — I think it was the 13th of January — it started snowing, and that first storm dropped over 30 inches," said Matthew Creswell, Juneau's harbour master.That was the start of two storms in an 11-day period dropping over 60 inches of snow, he said."What that causes is jus
Ships have been forced to cut the harmful air pollution they belch out. It’s a victory for human health but some scientists warn it might accelerate global warming.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has improved its warning systems since the last flooding disaster in B.C., and Premier David Eby says it will be on top of the latest series of atmospheric rivers rolling over the South Coast in the next few days. Weather officials say some places could get up to 300 millimetres of rain between Saturday and the middle of next week, elevating flood risks. Eby says there were justified concerns about failures to communicate the “gravity of the potential threats” ahea
A sobering new reliability report from Consumer Reports indicates electric vehicles still have a long road ahead regarding dependable performance. The survey of over 300,000 vehicles found...
Prepare for significant travel disruptions in Atlantic Canada as a major snowstorm approaches the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts.
CALGARY — Canada's energy industry is reacting with dismay to U.S. President Joe Biden's move to pause approvals of new liquefied natural gas export terminals in that country. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said it sees LNG as a lower-emission source of secure energy that can help countries get off coal. "LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast are also offering Canadian producers an opportunity to export their natural gas globally," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton in an e
Several systems will be impacting British Columbia. The coast will see much of the rainfall, where flood watches and high streams flow advisories are located. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
Thursday’s night low in the South Lake Tahoe area was 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Over 300 mm. of rain is expected for the B.C. south coast, with two different Pineapple Expresses impacting the region, as well as a risk for flooding as the freezing levels rise above 2,000 meters, causing snow melt and heavy rain. Details with meteorologist Rhythm Reet.
A major incident was declared on Saturday after a huge fire broke out in Liverpool. A large building was "showing signs of collapse", Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said. Lara Buchanan, a trainee teacher from Liverpool, said she could "feel the heat" of the blaze from her car as she left the Kingsway Tunnel after driving over from the Wirral.
Grey County council has given its thumbs up to the continuation of a project to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the region. Grey has been working with Bruce, Dufferin, Wellington, Huron and Perth counties on a plan to add electric vehicle chargers across the local area in an effort to fill in gaps where chargers are needed. The program has been titled: Rural Recharge. County staff brought forward an update about the project at council’s meeting on Jan. 25. Through
A storm approaching Atlantic Canada early next week could bring heavy snowfall to some areas. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh
Widespread freezing rain warnings are in effect across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec into Friday
Cloudy weekend before sunshine, mid 40s next week
A Marketplace investigation found some EV drivers could be paying twice as much for the same charge.
Poor road conditions are possible across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec with continuing freezing rain. Temperatures will be the key driver is which type of precipitation dominates. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
People in the Northwest Territories will continue to adopt greener home heating technologies with or without a carbon tax, according to the executive director of the Yellowknife-based not-for-profit Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA).Mark Heyck said the cost of energy in the territory is so high that he expects the Alliance's energy-saving programs to be popular no matter what."A lot of our programs have been extremely popular with N.W.T. residents, with businesses, with community and Indigenous gover
The 2015 collapse of the Fundão dam in Brazil caused a giant mudslide that killed 19 people.