Video: Quiet Christmas, watching late-week storm (12-25-23)

CBC

This year's Christmas bird count in Yellowknife may have had the biggest turnout ever, according to organizers, with over 25 people coming out to help gather data on the city's winter bird population.First-time bird count participant Trent Peterson and his son Jude Peterson took on the count for the Petitot Park area, which covers most of the Frame Lake Trail. They said they decided to attend this year after seeing an article about the bird count in the news."We like to bird watch anyway, and we