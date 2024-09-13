Video: Quiet and dry trend continues (09-13-24)
Marissa has more on your weekend.
Marissa has more on your weekend.
Well, maybe not everything. More like one big thing.
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
Tropical depression 7 may strengthen into Tropical Storm Gordon by Thursday night or Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As wildfires raging in the mountains cast an orange glow behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday by another reminder of Mother Nature's might.
Hurricane Francine isn't the only storm on the map: Forecasters are also tracking four other disturbances across the Atlantic.
The nonvenomous eastern indigo snake has a diet that includes rattlesnakes and other reptiles
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ileana formed Thursday off the Pacific coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said, and was heading on a forecast path that would take it over or near the resort-studded area of Los Cabos, on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
In the age of climate change, looking after the environment is an essential part of football governance and following their successful sustainability scheme, Liverpool FC officials were presented with...
While some of us may not enjoy the colder temperatures, at least there will be a good thing that comes from them: No more wasps
City of Calgary officials now say the repair work on the city's most critical water main is expected to be complete by the weekend, meaning water restrictions could be lifted sooner than expected."This new construction timeline means that you will only need to keep conserving water for about 10 more days," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek during a Thursday afternoon news conference. "We can actually see the finish line now."Gondek said rainy conditions could impact the backfilling and paving proc
The shark attacks on Hilton Head, posted across several social media sites, had beachgoers questioning whether there is a rise in the species’ population. Experts say the answer is nuanced.
Having a Plan For Your Pets During Hurricane Season
A growing number of homeowners are getting paid to leverage their rooftop solar, battery storage, and EVs to help prevent power outages.
CALGARY — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says a severe hail storm that battered Calgary last month is the second-costliest event in Canadian history.
TORONTO — Don't put away your summer wardrobe just yet – The Weather Network says most Canadians are in for a warm fall.
Typhoon Yagi battered Vietnam at the weekend, killing nearly 200 people and causing major flooding. Hanoi evacuated thousands living near the Red River as water levels reached a 20-year high. The typhoon has taken a heavy toll on residents, some of whom have been left without electricity.
Thousands of people have fled from rapidly moving wildfires in California, Nevada and Oregon fueled by a late summer heat wave.