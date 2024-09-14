Video: Quiet Stretch Continues

Latest Stories
- CNN
River otter drags child off dock and underwater in rare attack at Washington marina
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
- CNN
A landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland. Then came something inexplicable
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
- USA TODAY
50,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish fiery Tesla crash on California highway
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
- FTW Outdoors
Seal develops whale of a problem during feeding mishap; photos
A harbor seal in the Pacific Northwest on Friday found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale and in desperate need of an exit strategy. The image atop this post, captured by Tim Filipovic of Eagle Wings Tours, shows the moment the s
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Tropical Storm Gordon, Francine remnants, and another storm brewing
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
- The Weather Network - Video
A stalled low will bring unsettled conditions and contrasting temperatures to the west
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest forecast
- Canadian Press Videos
The birth of a spectacled bear brings joy to a farming community that protects them in Peru
A spectacled bear was born in a rescue center built in a community where bears are protected in a dry forest area of Peru. The bear cub, which has not yet been named, was discovered by park rangers from the rural community of Santa Catalina de Chongoyape, who noticed that the mother bear, Lola, was not leaving her den. The spectacled bear, a vulnerable species native to the South American Andes, is known worldwide thanks to Paddington Bear, a children's storybook character created in 1958 by British writer Michael Bond.
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices in Canada drop to lowest national average since February
Vancouver was the only market where gas prices increased between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
- Canadian Press Videos
Humpback whale rescue off B.C. by DFO lasts for days
A four-day rescue operation has freed a humpback whale from the fishing gear in the Hecate Strait off British Columbia. Paul Cottrell, with the Fisheries Department, says the whale had been trapped in the gear for months. (Sep. 13, 2024)
- WMUR - Manchester
Submerged U-Haul truck discovered in Pemi River in Franklin; dive team to respond Monday
The truck was upside down near a boat ramp by the dam on the Pemigewasset River, officials said.
- United Press International
Researchers find promise in plants used by 'self-medicating' gorillas
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
- The Canadian Press
High Court rejects the UK's first new coal mine in 30 years
LONDON (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected plans for the United Kingdom’s first new coal mine in three decades, delivering a victory for climate groups who challenged the project's claim it would have zero impact on global emissions.
- The Canadian Press
How this one climate fix means a school nurse sees fewer students sick from the heat
When students would come to the nurse's office at Johnson Senior High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, complaining of headaches and feeling too hot, Rebecca Randall was always ready. She would hand out water bottles, apply ice packs and ask the students to remove their hoodies and extra layers. Even the nurse's office didn't guarantee a refuge for students, sometimes reaching 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29.4 degrees Celsius).
- The Canadian Press
Animal rights groups object to Buckingham Palace guard's distinctive bearskin caps
LONDON (AP) — An animal rights group trying to get real fur out of the bearskin caps worn by King's Guards at Buckingham Palace took aim Thursday at the cost of the ceremonial garb.
- WISN - Milwaukee Videos
Apartment Fire Rescue
- CBC
16th Avenue N.W. to reopen Monday as feeder main repairs near finish line
The city says 16th Avenue N.W. will reopen Monday as work starts wrapping up to repair broken sections of the Bearspaw feeder main.Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment, shared the traffic update Friday when he addressed the city's water situation.He reiterated the news from Thursday, when Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced water restrictions could be lifted in 10 days."Our updated timeline for the end of water restrictions remains the same," Bo
- Bloomberg
South African Deputy President Recovers After Medical Attention
(Bloomberg) -- South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile is well after receiving medical attention because he felt faint while delivering a speech, his spokesman said.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban LifeUS Driving and Congestion Rates Are Higher Than EverA City Finds Success Using 'Trees as Medicine'The Hague Is World’s First City to Ban Oil and Air Travel AdsMashatile, 62, s
- The Weather Network
Prairie repeat? Another stormy pattern set to swoop in next week
It’s going to be another active week across the Prairies as a familiar pattern spreads over the region
- The Canadian Press
Are Indonesia and Vietnam's multibillion-dollar clean energy deals stuck? Experts say not yet
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia and Vietnam signed multibillion-dollar energy transition deals in 2022 that were heralded as drastic shifts in financing that would enable the coal-dependent countries to pivot to cleaner energy.
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Francine expected to dissipate Friday; another tropical storm could form
Francine is expected to dissipate Friday but Tropical Depression Seven could become Tropical Storm Gordon, according to the National Hurricane Center.