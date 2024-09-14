Video: Quiet Stretch Continues

Canadian Press Videos

A spectacled bear was born in a rescue center built in a community where bears are protected in a dry forest area of Peru. The bear cub, which has not yet been named, was discovered by park rangers from the rural community of Santa Catalina de Chongoyape, who noticed that the mother bear, Lola, was not leaving her den. The spectacled bear, a vulnerable species native to the South American Andes, is known worldwide thanks to Paddington Bear, a children's storybook character created in 1958 by British writer Michael Bond.