Video: Rain chances continue this weekend, but not a washout (6-07-24)
Tyler has the forecast live from Centennial Field
Tyler has the forecast live from Centennial Field
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
"I'm not going to hurt you guys, I just want you guys to move on," Sierra Madre resident Jason Wightman said in a video of the incident
According to data firm Kalibrate, the average cost per litre of regular fuel in cities nationwide fell from $1.685 to $1.633 between May 30 and June 6.
A 71-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Sierra County home had been mauled by a black bear, the first known such fatal attack in California history.
At least 11 people in Phoenix were hospitalized with heat exhaustion, officials said.
The massive tiger shark washed up dead this week, but beachgoers were unsuccessful in keeping it on the beach.
The Philippines is planning one of world's biggest buildouts of natural gas infrastructure, with almost two dozen power plants announced and ambitions to become a hub for liquified natural gas for the entire Asia-Pacific region.
What you see is what you get this weekend as a poky pattern locks in conditions across the country
Scientists found an item widely used in kitchens can absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, in what they hope will become a low-cost and efficient tool to slow climate change.
The thunderstorm risk continues to build into Thursday and Friday across much of Ontario and Quebec ahead of an unsettled weekend
After a major feeder water main break plunged Calgary's water supply into a critical state, city officials are now asking Calgarians to use 25 per cent less than they did yesterday, sounding the alarm that the city is at risk of running out.The Bearspaw south water main — which is 11 kilometres long and as wide as two metres in parts — suffered a break Wednesday night that left hundreds of homes and businesses in the city's northwest without water.Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the break caused s
When Jacques Juneau and Chantal Germain bought their home in Saint-Adolphe-D'Howard, Que., it seemed like the perfect spot. Nestled among the trees and surrounded by mountains, it felt safe. "[I thought] there's no chance of any kind of storm, tornado or anything here," said Germain. But a year after moving to the Laurentians, they were enjoying a drink on the patio when everything went eerily quiet. Within seconds, the wind picked up and the trees began to sway violently. "We started to hear th
Wednesday will be a windy, rainy day for a good portion of the Prairies, continuing the unsettled trend seen since the start of the week
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A black bear who had ventured into a Salt Lake City neighborhood from the nearby mountains took a 20-foot tumble from a tree Wednesday morning after it was tranquilized by wildlife officials, who were unable to provide it a soft landing.
Canada sees almost 500 drownings each year, with most of these happening in open water like lakes, rivers, and ponds. The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has more on why you should keep the floaties at home this summer.
University of Cambridge team devise energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from the air.
WASHINGTON (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average about 38 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2031 in real-world driving, up from about 29 mpg this year, under new federal rules unveiled Friday by the Biden administration.
Wildlife has been making its way into villages as humans and animals alike search for relief from the heat.
Community members of all ages are contributing to the science of preserving the region's wetlands, thanks to an innovative project at Evergreen Park. The Boreal Wetland Centre offers citizens a chance to contribute their findings to research work around the globe. The data collected by the community is being used by researchers across Alberta and in the United Kingdom to better understand wetlands. “Researchers only have so much time capacity and labour to actually put towards these things, and
Hammocks began appearing this week in the doorways of 300 new houses built in what was previously a yucca field along Panama’s Caribbean coast for families from the country's first low-lying island evacuated due to rising sea levels. Indigenous Guna families from the island of Gardi Sugdub ferried stoves, gas cylinders, mattresses and other belongings first in boats and then in trucks to the new community of Isberyala.