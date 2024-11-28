Video: Rain clears across the state, ice becomes an issue overnight
StormTeam5's Kelly Ann Cicalese said there may be a risk of ice tonight and tomorrow from the rain freezing overnight.
StormTeam5's Kelly Ann Cicalese said there may be a risk of ice tonight and tomorrow from the rain freezing overnight.
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]
The first major snow squall event of the season is setting up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
El Niño is now a distant memory, which will allow for a more 'traditional' winter to show up this year. Here's what to expect for the 2024-25 winter season across Canada.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.
Monitoring Colorado low as it tracks East bringing heavy snow, wind and rain across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The Canadian government will monitor Canada's largest pulp and paper company to ensure it respects the promises it made the federal government as the company's owner takes over his family's controversial Indonesian-Chinese pulp and paper conglomerate, Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a parliamentary committee Wednesday.Responding to a series of questions from New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, Wilkinson said Paper Excellence, which recently rebranded to Domtar, made commitments to t
Canada is in for colder and more impactful winter than last year, when the season was the warmest it had ever been on record. The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist Chris Scott breaks down the seasonal forecast, with insights from across the country. (Nov. 27, 2024)
Indian scientists have reported Aditya-L1's “first significant result”. What is it and why is it significant?
Recycling plastic isn't working.The figure most often cited is that only nine per cent of the world's plastic has ever been recycled. That statistic is taken from a 2017 study looking at how much plastic the world has thrown out from 1950 to 2015. It's a lot: 6.3 billion tonnes, or the weight of nearly 54,000 CN Towers. The 91 per cent of plastic that isn't recycled is mostly landfilled, burned and/or unaccounted for in the environment — a demoralizing statistic for people who diligently put the
A group of 120 scientists is asking the federal government to order an assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project over concerns about its potential environmental harms. The scientists submitted a joint letter to Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, dated Nov. 11. "In absence of federal action, a proper review of the environmental impacts of the proposed highway will not occur and dozens of federally listed species at risk could be harmed, perhaps irrevocably," the letter says. The gr
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save $60 on this "awesome" battery-powered Greenworks snow shovel.
Northern lights should be visible on Thanksgiving and Black Friday from New York to Idaho thanks to an incoming solar storm, according to NOAA.
During an armchair discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on his government’s mission to fight climate change by putting a monetary value on greenhouse gas emissions. “You can’t have a plan for economic growth and opportunity if you’re not fighting climate change and taking care of the environment at the same time,” he said.
A significant lake-effect snowstorm is set to bury several areas bordering the Great Lakes with multiple feet of snow over a several-day period, snarling post-Thanksgiving travel as the weekend draws to a close.
Last winter was one for the record books. In a country known as the Great White North, it was anything but. Instead, it was the warmest winter on record for the country.That was mainly thanks to an El Niño, a natural, cyclical warming in a region of the Pacific Ocean that, coupled with the atmosphere, can cause global temperatures to rise. But El Niño is in the rearview mirror, so what can Canadians expect this winter?"Winter will at least attempt to salvage its reputation across Canada," Chris
A low-pressure system tracking through the U.S. Northeast will move into Atlantic Canada soon, bringing impactful snow to some cities.
DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations.
Winter is just around the corner, according to the latest forecast.
While the accumulation of ice and snow can be beautiful, it can also lead to some damage
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer's 2024-25 winter weather outlook shows what a typical winter snowfall in Maryland is like, how the last few winters have been fairly quiet, how this year is likely to be a La Niña year -- and what means for Maryland based on overall history and weather patterns.