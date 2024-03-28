Video: Rain overnight before tapering by morning
Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas says rain will continue overnight before tapering off Friday morning.
Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas says rain will continue overnight before tapering off Friday morning.
You heard that right; the polar vortex is spinning in the opposite direction. It actually happens more than you might think.
Russia has admitted recently that secondary sanctions from the West are choking its energy exports.
A sizable portion of Eastern Canada will be hit with impactful weather in the days ahead, with freezing rain and a prolonged stretch of heavy rainfall for different areas –– elevating the risk of power outages and flooding.
OTTAWA — When Sarah Morin hears the phrase "axe the tax," what enters her mind is "freedom." The 41-year-old is a stay-at-home mother of two who has been using a food bank amid cost-of-living pressures. She was among those who packed into a crammed room at a convention centre near Ottawa's airport on Sunday to listen to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speak. His signature cause: The party's long-standing vow to "axe" the Liberal government's consumer carbon price. With the price set to incr
“Peggy and Molly” were a match made for the internet. But wildlife officials have now separated the dog and the bird, because they say wild animals shouldn’t be pets.
Scientists fixed tags equipped with cameras onto tiger sharks so that they could view the ocean floor from a new perspective. What they saw was astounding.
No one would argue that the climate in North Texas is ideal for growing lettuce, a crop that thrives when there’s a chill in the air. But the region’s broiling summers are of no concern to Eddy Badrina, chief executive of Eden Green Technology, a vertical, hydroponic greenhouse company just outside Dallas. The company, which sells its leafy greens to Walmart, controls every aspect of a plant’s life. At its 82,500-square-foot facility, cool air is pumped in to create the ideal microclimate around
Endangered smalltooth sawfish, marine creatures virtually unchanged for millions of years, are exhibiting erratic spinning behavior and dying in unusual numbers in Florida waters. Federal and state wildlife agencies are beginning an effort to rescue and rehabilitate sawfish to find out why. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced what it calls an “emergency response” focused on the Florida Keys starting next week.
Blistering global temperatures have one NASA scientist warning: 'We could be in uncharted territory.' Others aren't so sure.
DELTA, B.C. — British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. Environment Minister George Heyman and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming say they issued the approval after "carefully considering" the assessment of the project. The Environment Ministry says in a news release that the jetty will serve ships exporting B.C. liquefied natural gas and other vess
TORONTO — Two animal rights organizations have requested a review of a new Ontario law that expands a licensing regime that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens. Last year, the province passed legislation that would allow the expansion of licences for so-called "train and trial" areas where hunters can bring their dogs to search for, and chase down, wild animals. The dog sport has seen its numbers dwindle since past Progressive Conservative premi
A sizable portion of Eastern Canada will be hit with impactful weather in the days ahead, with far-reaching freezing rain and a prolonged stretch of heavy rainfall for different areas –– elevating the risk of power outages and flooding.
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet approved a phased end to the captive breeding of lions and rhinos as the country seeks to end practices that have sullied its reputation as a custodian of some of the world’s biggest wildlife populations.Most Read from BloombergBankman-Fried Is Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison Over FTX CollapseTesla’s $25,000 Car Means Tossing Out the 100-Year-Old Assembly LineUBS Banker’s Frustration Exposes Cracks in World of Climate FinanceDubai Is Losing Its Allure for We
The total solar eclipse is on April 8th, and millions of people from Texas to Maine preparing for the once-in-a-lifetime event will want to ensure they enjoy it safely.
The rain, drizzle and patchy fog continues for Atlantic Canada through the start of the long weekend. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Bears, macaques, mongooses and more at the Gelsenkirchen Zoo in Germany are enjoying a taste of Easter as zoo staff scatter colourful eggs — some stuffed with treats like fruits and nuts — around their habitats for them to find. (Thumbnail credit: Jana Rodenbusch/Reuters)
One of the world’s rarest plants has been reintroduced to a secret site in north Wales after being pushed to near-extinction by specialists over-collecting them due to their beauty.Footage released by Chester Zoo shows a group of local volunteers helping to plant 30 critically endangered Cotoneaster cambricus shrubs into ground at the undisclosed site.The zoo’s efforts build on 40 years of work to boost wild populations that are “found nowhere else on the planet other than exposed, isolated cliff faces in North Wales,” according to a press statement.“This botanical treasure was once widespread across the area in the 18th Century, but their numbers dropped to just six individual plants because of over-collection for their ornamental beauty,” the zoo’s statement added. Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful
STORY: Janet Gyamfi's farm was once covered with nearly 6,000 cocoa trees.Today less than a dozen remain, replaced by cyanide-tainted pools of waste water.Across Ghana cocoa plantations are ceding ground to illegal gold miners, known locally as galamsey.That's one factor that contributing to catastrophic harvests this year driving up the price of chocolate worldwide.But for Gyamfi, who has four children to support, there is a more immediate, painful impact."We were all surviving on this as livelihood. It's not as if there's another livelihood anywhere that I can rely on, no. I've no source of income anywhere."Ghana's cocoa marketing board Cocobod has said it has no up-to-date data on the scale of destruction wrought by galamsey.But its communications director Fiifi Boafo said the impact from the number of farms being destroyed was "enormous"."It's a combination of factors but, certainly, if you have all these farms being lost, productivity being lost as a result of illegal mining, then its impact on the industry is one we are really struggling to deal with."Ghana and neighboring Ivory Coast are the undisputed powerhouses of cocoa - accounting for over 60% of global supply. So when their harvests suffer, prices rise.Easter shoppers in the U.S. are finding chocolate on store shelves is over 10% more expensive than a year ago, according to data from research firm NielsenIQ.Chocolate makers tends to hedge cocoa purchases months in advance.That means, analysts says, the true impact will only really hit consumers later this year.Farmers, experts and industry insiders also blame the impact of climate change and sector mismanagement.And there's what many consider an existential threat: swollen shoot.It's a virus that at first reduces yields, before ultimately killing trees.If infected, plantations have to be ripped out and the soil treated before cocoa can be replanted. Cocobod estimates about 1.5 million acres of plantations are now infected with swollen shoot.That compares with around 3.4 million acres of land under cocoa cultivation, a figure Cocobod said includes infected trees that are still producing cocoa.Experts say poor harvests in Ghana and Ivory Coast could spell the beginning of the end for West Africa's cocoa supremacy.Ecuador is forecast to overtake Ghana as the world's number 2 producer by 2027. Brazil and Peru could also step up.Meanwhile its communities like Gyamfi's that suffer.She says she had resisted the illegal miners' threatening demands to sell them her plantation. Then one day she said she arrived to find her land cordoned off, armed guards blocking her path and bulldozers tearing out her trees.Like others, she has been caught in Ghana's perfect storm of disease and destruction, and had few options but to watch her livelihood be snatched away.
OTTAWA — New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his province's alternative to the federal carbon price will be to ship liquid natural gas to Europe as an alternative to coal. Higgs says he has a business case to do it, although there's just one problem: he doesn't currently have any gas to send. Higgs is appearing virtually in front of a House of Commons committee, where Conservatives invited Higgs and his Alberta and Saskatchewan counterparts to testify about their dislike of the carbon price.
LONDON, Ohio (AP) — Within 24 hours of buying his red Ford Mustang Mach-E, Liam Sawyer set off on a camping trip. Sawyer, who bought the electric SUV “because I think the technology is cool and the range is just long enough,” searched ahead of time for convenient charging stations between his home in Indianapolis and Allegheny National Forest in western Pennsylvania. About 175 miles (282 kilometers) into his journey, he stopped at a new public charging station at the Pilot Travel Center along In