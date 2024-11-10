VIDEO REPORT: Alabama, Milroe dominate LSU as tide crushes tigers' playoff hopes

Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa has been fined by the NFL for wearing a hat with a pro-Donald Trump message during a postgame television interview, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Saturday. Bosa was fined $11,255 for violating the NFL uniform and equipment rules for wearing a hat that contained a personal message, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the fine wasn't announced by the NFL. Bosa crashed a television interview that included quarterback Brock Purdy during NBC's postgame coverage of the Niners' win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27.