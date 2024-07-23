Video: Scattered showers, humidity returns

CBC

Residents and visitors in Jasper have been ordered to evacuate the area due to the threat of a wildfire located south of the town."Everyone in Jasper must evacuate now," the Alberta government said in alert.The evacuation order applies to everyone in the townsite and national park. The alert, sent at 10:18 p.m. MT, said the fire was five hours from the community. But less than an hour later, another alert corrected the earlier message, saying the town should be evacuated in five hours, meaning b