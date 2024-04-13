Video: Scattered Weekend Showers
Scattered Weekend Showers - Jacqueline Thomas
World-renowned primatologist and climate activist Jane Goodall says carbon pricing schemes like the one Canada has deployed aren't a silver bullet to solve the pressing threat of climate change.Speaking to CBC News during the Ottawa stop of her cross-country tour of Canada this week, Goodall said the jury's out on whether levying a consumer price on emissions will meaningfully improve the climate picture over the long term.Goodall, who just turned 90, said a carbon tax can seem punitive to consu
Cardboard glasses with black lenses were a hot commodity in the days leading up to Monday's solar eclipse. As April 8 drew near, the protective eyewear became hard to find. And some people even worried the ones they bought weren't legitimate.The eyewear allows people to look at the eclipse when the sun isn't totally covered. Staring at the exposed sun could otherwise cause eye damage. Moncton resident Diani Blanco said she was driving with her family to view the eclipse on Monday when they start
Snow will touch almost every province in the country next week, as moisture and cold air moves in. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has details.
A cooler pattern sweeping the country may bring a chance for snow in nearly every province next week
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A post-mortem examination of a whale that washed ashore on New Jersey's Long Beach Island found that the animal had sustained numerous blunt force injuries including a fractured skull and vertebrae. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Friday released observations from a necropsy done Thursday evening on the nearly 25-foot (7.6-meter) juvenile male humpback whale that was found dead in Long Beach Township. Sheila Dean, director of the center, said the whale was
Newquay Zoo welcomes a Philippine spotted fawn, baby golden lion tamarins and a dusky padamelon.
A large sawfish that showed signs of distress was rescued by wildlife officials in the Florida Keys, where more than three dozen of the ancient and endangered fish have died for unexplained reasons in recent months. The 11-foot (3.3-meter) smalltooth sawfish was seen swimming in circles near Cudjoe Key and reported by a member of the public to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officials said Friday. It was loaded onto a specially designed transport trailer and taken to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, where it is being rehabilitated.
More help is pouring in to the remote Vancouver Island community of Zeballos as rescue plans for a young killer whale fall into place. Marine mammal experts from the Vancouver Aquarium, logistics people and others are at the lagoon where the calf has been stranded for more than two weeks. (April 11, 2024)
A mass evacuation is underway in the Russian city of Orenburg, as severe flooding tears through parts of the country and northern Kazakhstan.
A new, widespread severe thunderstorm threat could take shape over the central US early next week and place millions at risk of destructive wind gusts, hail and tornadoes.
Strong winds will drop temperatures and transition heavy rain to snow as it departs for the weekend
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
These plants simply love the water.
The level of the Ural river in the Russian city of Orenburg has reached 11.83 metres, or around 39 feet, local authorities said on Saturday, after major rivers burst their banks due to a historic deluge of melting snow. Authorities in the city called on thousands of residents to evacuate immediately on Friday due to rapidly rising floodwaters. Water was also rising sharply in another Russian region, Kurgan.
Quebec officials have reported flooding on a handful of rivers north of Montreal and in Quebec City after heavy downpours fell on parts of the province this week.The municipality of Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, Que., declared a state of emergency after high water levels cut off about 100 households from road access Saturday. The state of emergency will be maintained until at least Sunday morning. Marc André Forget is among the residents affected by the flood. He's been living in the municipality
The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, seems to be in even more danger than usual in the Florida seas.
Recycling for Guernsey is asking islanders to use the right bag for glass kerbside collections.
Localized flooding is possible as some areas see up to 100 mm of rain over the next few days
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A team of about two dozen people is preparing the planned landing area for the complex rescue of an orphaned killer whale calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island. Veterinarians, whale response experts, First Nations members and logistics experts are expected to conduct a series of dry runs ahead of the planned rescue, which could occur within days. The federal Fisheries Department says in a statement many people are working tirelessly to develop and