VIDEO | Semis jackknife on Kansas City interstate

CBC

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant left nothing to doubt at the Canadian mixed doubles Olympic curling trials, going undefeated throughout the entire event to capture gold and earn the chance to represent Canada at Milano 2026. Peterman and Gallant defeated Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher 8-7 in the championship game on Saturday afternoon in Liverpool, N.S.The married couple from Chestermere, Alta., were at the last Olympics for Canada in Beijing with their four-person teams — now they have th