Video: Seven officers and police dog hurt in high-speed crash with suspect’s car

Seven police officers and a police dog were injured during a high-speed crash with a suspect’s car in Spokane.

An officer had spotted a suspect vehicle from a recent drive-by shooting on Friday (19 July) and attempted unsuccessfully to stop the vehicle.

A pursuit followed and during the chase, an assisted armored police car crashed into the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Oak and Carlisle streets.

The vehicle with the K-9 officer pursuing the suspect car then crashed into the suspect car, too, police said.

All those involved in the crash, including three suspects who were arrested, are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.