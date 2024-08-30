Video: Showers and storms Saturday (8-29-24)

Latest Stories
August snow hits parts of Western Canada. Winter may be closer than you think
Parts of Western Canada get hit with a late-summer snowfall, potentially adding up to 30 cm in the Rockies in Alberta
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center watching 2 disturbances in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorms head for southern Ontario, get the latest timing
A strong front will move across Ontario Friday bringing the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest timing.
- CNN
Watch plane struggle to land in typhoon
Japan has urged nearly four million people to evacuate from the path of Typhoon Shanshan, a dangerous slow-moving storm that made landfall on Japan’s southernmost main island Kyushu on Thursday.
- CBC
Critics fear for wildlife as Site C reservoir fills in northeast B.C.
Activists and residents in B.C.'s Peace region say they fear for wildlife and farms as the large Site C reservoir began filling up with water on Sunday.The massive Site C project will generate hydroelectricity from a reservoir that is 83 kilometres long, being one of three power-generating dams in the northeast B.C. region that draws from the Peace River. Site C has long been controversial, especially given the potential impact to nearby First Nations, but its construction was approved by then-p
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storm risk kicks off long weekend for parts of Ontario
Risk of severe thunderstorms with a non-zero chance of a tornado are possible late Friday into Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- CNN
Japan urges 4 million to evacuate as lumbering Typhoon Shanshan threatens south with up to a meter of rain
Almost 4 million people in southern Japan have been urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
- The Canadian Press
Calgarians fail to meet water reduction targets for third consecutive day
CALGARY — Calgarians missed the mark for the third day in a row in the latest round of water rationing, and officials say it appears many residents are ignoring the ban by continuing to water their lawns.
- USA TODAY
Hot, hotter, hottest: How much will climate change warm your county?
How much hotter will your county get? A USA TODAY analysis of data from the Climate Impact Lab has an answer.
- The Canadian Press
Newborn rattlesnakes at a Colorado 'mega den' are making their live debut
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born.
- USA TODAY
Tropical storm tracker: Gilma expected to dissipate over the weekend
Tropical Storm Gilma is expected to dissipate near Kauai this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. See maps tracking the storms.
- CNN
Prehistoric sea cow was eaten by a croc and a shark, newly discovered fossil reveals
A fossil reveals how a now-extinct species of dugong was swimming in the sea about 15 million years ago when it was preyed upon by a crocodile and a tiger shark.
- CBC
Plans released for fireguard to protect Canmore, surrounding areas
In collaboration with several communities in the Bow Valley, the mountain town of Canmore, Alta., is taking the lead on a project to construct a fireguard in the Bow Valley.Canmore released a plan this week for what it's calling the Bow Valley Community Fireguard, which would run from the east park gates to Dead Man's Flats.The Town says the plan was created with help from wildfire behaviour experts, disaster planners, forestry specialists and biologists.The goal is to slow the spread of future
- The Canadian Press
A magnitude-5.2 quake hits the Greek island of Crete with no immediate reports of injuries, damage
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the southern Greek resort island of Crete on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
- Miami Herald
Hurricane Center is tracking an Atlantic disturbance. Tropical depression could form soon
One tropical disturbance may see some slow development this weekend but has low chances of strengthening into a depression or storm over the next few days.
- The Weather Network
Nova Scotia shelter village opens in time for peak of hurricane season
Nova Scotia has purchased 200 shelters, just in time for the peak of hurricane season, and they're now being placed around the province to support people experiencing homelessness.
- WEWS-Cleveland Videos
Holden Arboretum sees attendance drop following storm damage
The storms and tornadoes that tore through Northeast Ohio three weeks ago may be in the rearview mirror for many, but the cleanup continues for Holden Arboretum in Lake County.
- Reuters Videos
Masses of dead fish blanket Greek tourist port after flooding
STORY: :: Hundreds of thousands of dead fish blanket the port of a Greek tourist town:: They were swept in by receding flood waters and died upon contact with saltwater:: Volos, Greece:: August 28, 2024:: Stelios Limnios, Council member:: “It spans kilometers, and in fact, fishermen in the area say that it’s not just along the coast but in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf.”:: "The second potential issue is widespread pollution from pathogens that could develop, potentially harming marine mammals in the Pagasetic Gulf, such as dolphins and turtles. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage; we will have to see how things develop over the next few days. We are worried."The floating carcasses created a silvery blanket across the port and a stench that alarmed residents and authorities who raced to scoop them up before the odor reached nearby restaurants and hotels.The fish were swept into the Pagasetic Gulf by receding flood waters from Storm Daniel, dying immediately upon contact with the saltwater. That was after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year.About 40 tonnes of dead fish have been removed so far by local authorities. Local prosecutors have ordered an investigation into the matter. Greece has seen a rise in intense storms and flooding in recent years, which scientists say is a result of climate change.
- South China Morning Post
China says Mekong dam did not discharge water downstream amid heavy flooding in Thailand
China said on Tuesday a major dam on the Mekong River did not discharge floodwaters last week amid heavy flooding in Thailand. Monsoon rains across large areas in Thailand have caused extensive flooding that has killed at least nine people and affected more than 51,700 households, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. They have also caused landslides that have killed 13 people on the island of Phuket. But the flooding along the banks of the Mekong has heightened conc
- Cover Media
Ludacris assures fans he's fine after drinking glacier water
Earlier this week, the rapper-turned-actor posted a video showing him climbing down a glacier in Alaska to collect some water in a bottle and taking a sip. However, many fans warned the star to be cautious, as even though it appears pristine, glacier water may contain bacteria, parasites, or viruses if not properly purified or boiled. Ludacris returned to X on Tuesday to assure fans he was healthy. "For everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted. When I tell y'all I am a water snob, it was the best-tasting water I've ever had in my life…”