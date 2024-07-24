Video: Showers and storms tonight, drier and less humid Thursday (7-24-24)
Matt has more.
EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Severe thunderstorm threat returns to parts of Ontario and Quebec through Wednesday, with heavy rain, strong winds, and a tornado risk all on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
Heads-up if you're going to be spending time outdoors on Wednesday in southern Ontario and Quebec, as there will be a potential for some folks to get a dose of severe weather.
TORONTO — Sections of Toronto roadways, inundated by a major storm last week, briefly flooded again on Wednesday after heavy rain drenched the city and much of southern Ontario.
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Ample storm energy and impressive dynamics in eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon
WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.
Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.
Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Sunday, then Monday, the hottest days humans have measured, according to the European climate service.
Alberta has seen record-breaking heat over the last week but the ridge is finally breaking down, offering some much needed relief from the heat. Northern Alberta is also set to receive a heavy dousing of rain, borderline flood-worthy. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
About 25,000 people were evacuated from Jasper National Park overnight Tuesday as wildfires threatening the mountain park in western Alberta. With team noon news coverage on the latest, here's Lisa MacGregor in Jasper, Michael King on evacuees being welcomed in Calgary and Kendra Slugoski on the overall wildfire situation in Alberta.
NEW YORK (AP) — The second baby of a tree-dwelling kangaroo made its public debut this week in New York, poking its pink head head out of its mom's furry white pouch.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon killed three people in Taiwan as it approached the island on Wednesday, while people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Philippines called for help in the Southeast Asian nation where at least 13 died.
Some communities and farms in the Milk River basin are facing extended water challenges after officials announced repairs to two century-old siphons near the Canada-U.S. border won't be complete until late summer or early fall 2025.The siphons located east of Glacier National Park failed on June 17, bursting open and flooding the surrounding areas.They are a critical component of the Milk River Project, which diverts water from the St. Mary River through northern Montana and across southern Albe
Heavy rain from Typhoon Gaemi has flooded the Philippine capital Manila and nearby cities, forcing authorities to shut schools, offices and cancel flights on Wednesday and declare a state of calamity in a region that is home to 13 million people. The storm, which is strengthening as it gusts towards Taiwan, did not make landfall in the Philippines but has intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing landslides and flooding over the past few days. At least 12 people have died and more than 600,000 are displaced due to the storm, known locally as Typhoon Carina, the national disaster agency said.
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
The storm has led to the cancellation of parts of the country's largest annual military drills.
Get ready for the best weekend of summer so far across southern Ontario. Spoiler: You won't have to watch for any thunderstorm threats
Flooding hit areas in the Philippines including Metro Manila, Bataan, and Zambales on Tuesday, July 23, as Typhoon Carina continued to intensify as it moved north.Footage posted to Facebook shows the situation in Taguig, in Metro Manila, with people walking in deep floodwater.The National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council (NDRRMC) issued an orange rainfall alert.Eight people were reported dead, two injured, and one missing by the National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council. Credit: Dave Calijan via Storyful
A fast-moving wildfire that tore through more than a dozen homes in Southern California Sunday was sparked by fireworks, officials said, and the search is on for those responsible.