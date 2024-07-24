Video: Showers and storms tonight, drier and less humid Thursday (7-24-24)

WPTZ - Burlington/Plattsburgh

Matt has more.

  • Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

    EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.

  • Severe storms return to Ontario, Quebec with more rain and a tornado risk

    Severe thunderstorm threat returns to parts of Ontario and Quebec through Wednesday, with heavy rain, strong winds, and a tornado risk all on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions

  • Raised threat for severe weather in Ontario, Quebec includes tornado risk

    Heads-up if you're going to be spending time outdoors on Wednesday in southern Ontario and Quebec, as there will be a potential for some folks to get a dose of severe weather.

  • Sections of DVP, Lakeshore briefly flooded again after Toronto rainfall

    TORONTO — Sections of Toronto roadways, inundated by a major storm last week, briefly flooded again on Wednesday after heavy rain drenched the city and much of southern Ontario.

  • In the news today: Evacuation ordered for Jasper Park and townsite

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Significant severe storm threat for Ontario

    Ample storm energy and impressive dynamics in eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon

  • Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., get front-row view of battle to save their town

    WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.

  • Evacuation order issued for wildfire northwest of Calgary

    Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.

  • Monday breaks the record for the hottest day ever on Earth

    Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Sunday, then Monday, the hottest days humans have measured, according to the European climate service.

  • As Alberta heat wave slowly subsides, other hazards arise

    Alberta has seen record-breaking heat over the last week but the ridge is finally breaking down, offering some much needed relief from the heat. Northern Alberta is also set to receive a heavy dousing of rain, borderline flood-worthy. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • Jasper National Park wildfire latest as 25K people evacuated

    About 25,000 people were evacuated from Jasper National Park overnight Tuesday as wildfires threatening the mountain park in western Alberta. With team noon news coverage on the latest, here's Lisa MacGregor in Jasper, Michael King on evacuees being welcomed in Calgary and Kendra Slugoski on the overall wildfire situation in Alberta.

  • A 7-month-old tree kangaroo peeked out of its mom's pouch at the Bronx Zoo and here are the photos

    NEW YORK (AP) — The second baby of a tree-dwelling kangaroo made its public debut this week in New York, poking its pink head head out of its mom's furry white pouch.

  • A typhoon kills 3 as it nears Taiwan. It killed 13 in the Philippines, where people plead for rescue

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon killed three people in Taiwan as it approached the island on Wednesday, while people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Philippines called for help in the Southeast Asian nation where at least 13 died.

  • Milk River to be a 'dry town' as repairing burst water pipeline to last into next year

    Some communities and farms in the Milk River basin are facing extended water challenges after officials announced repairs to two century-old siphons near the Canada-U.S. border won't be complete until late summer or early fall 2025.The siphons located east of Glacier National Park failed on June 17, bursting open and flooding the surrounding areas.They are a critical component of the Milk River Project, which diverts water from the St. Mary River through northern Montana and across southern Albe

  • Floods, flights cancelled as Typhoon Gaemi dumps heavy rain on Manila

    Heavy rain from Typhoon Gaemi has flooded the Philippine capital Manila and nearby cities, forcing authorities to shut schools, offices and cancel flights on Wednesday and declare a state of calamity in a region that is home to 13 million people. The storm, which is strengthening as it gusts towards Taiwan, did not make landfall in the Philippines but has intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing landslides and flooding over the past few days. At least 12 people have died and more than 600,000 are displaced due to the storm, known locally as Typhoon Carina, the national disaster agency said.

  • Ball python spotted in Kananaskis Country prompts warning

    A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka

  • Typhoon Gaemi makes landfall in Taiwan

    The storm has led to the cancellation of parts of the country's largest annual military drills.

  • Here comes the best weekend of summer in southern Ontario, storms back next week

    Get ready for the best weekend of summer so far across southern Ontario. Spoiler: You won't have to watch for any thunderstorm threats

  • Flooding Hits Metro Manila as Typhoon Carina Intensifies

    Flooding hit areas in the Philippines including Metro Manila, Bataan, and Zambales on Tuesday, July 23, as Typhoon Carina continued to intensify as it moved north.Footage posted to Facebook shows the situation in Taguig, in Metro Manila, with people walking in deep floodwater.The National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council (NDRRMC) issued an orange rainfall alert.Eight people were reported dead, two injured, and one missing by the National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council. Credit: Dave Calijan via Storyful

  • Over a dozen homes scorched in Southern California wildfire sparked by fireworks

    A fast-moving wildfire that tore through more than a dozen homes in Southern California Sunday was sparked by fireworks, officials said, and the search is on for those responsible.