Video shows alleged abuse of disabled elder by convicted teacher in New Mexico

CBC

Vancouver police shot and killed a man in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday after he stabbed one person and injured another, the department confirmed at an afternoon news conference.Police said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to a call from staff at a restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets. The caller reported a man had stolen alcohol and was armed with a knife inside the restaurant.Witnesses told the Canadian Press he used the weapon to stab people across the street at a 7-Eleven store