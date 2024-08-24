Video shows California principal's suggestive pep rally dancing. Now he's on leave.

A California high school principal is on leave after a parent caught wind of a suggestive dance at a pep rally.

Ryan Attebery took to Facebook on Saturday to share a 48-second snippet of a back-to-school rally held at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, about 120 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Attebery, who has a son that attends Buhach, told NBC affiliate KSEE-TV that he took the video from his son's Instagram account and decided to re-post it on his social media account, writing in the caption: "Am I a square or was this weird (expletive) for a principal to do?"

The video shows someone dressed as the school mascot, Thor, dancing suggestively in front of Principal Robert Nunes, who is seated in a chair. At some point Nunes gets up and dances suggestively while Thor is in the chair. At some point Nunes says into the microphone: "What happens in Buhach stays in Buhach!" as students loudly cheer.

The video has garnered a mixed response online, with some coming to Nunes' defense while others called the video inappropriate.

Attebery's video had been played over 190,000 times by Friday evening.

Even though Attebery was told that students helped coordinate the event, he felt that "the fact that there were no red flags probably is a red flag," he told the station, calling the video "weird."

“At the end of the day, I would feel super guilty if five years from now something came out and I could have said something," he told the station, saying parents had a right to know.

Some called the skit 'weird,' others call it 'school spirit'

Attebery wasn't the only one who felt "weird" about the video, with multiple people echoing a similar sentiment in the comments.

"It is very weird. I’m pretty sure a Vegas theme is not appropriate for a high school event," Rosemarie Hertgen-Young wrote. "I mean gambling, strippers, lap dances etc. What was he thinking? Something was bound to go wrong."

Tiffany Thorpe agreed with Attebery's opinion, calling the skit "disturbing" and "very suggestive."

"Weird and inappropriate. Who cares if the kids thought it was funny or even planned this. They are literally KIDS who don’t have the capacity to make adult decisions," Katelyn Boose wrote. "The adults should’ve spoke up when something like this was mentioned in the planning process and said no way, that’s inappropriate."

Some thought Nunes was just showing "school spirit."

"The kids are cheering and laughing!! School Spirit!" Patty Klingerman wrote. "He’s involved with the kids in a joking manner!! For those who had anything to do with his suspension ... Shame on you!! Get a life and let your children be children."

Alexandria Juntilla wrote that she understands people thinking it's inappropriate, "but honestly, I think people need to chill out ... I remember my high school experience and the dance team was far more risky than that."

A couple of others defended Nunes, saying they knew him personally and that he was beloved by the school community.

"This man is so widely respected and loved by everyone in his community," Justin Rogers wrote. "Teachers love him, students love him and co-workers love him. Stop making it out like he had bad intensions."

'Comprehensive reviews' underway, school district says

Nunes has been on administrative leave since Monday, two days after Attebery reposted the video, according to a statement from the Merced Union High School District. The move to place Nunes on leave was the direct result of the documented "incident."

"This decision comes as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff," Merced Union High School District said.

A "comprehensive review" of the situation is underway. Nunes will not participate in any school-related responsibilities or activities for the remainder of the investigation, according to Merced Union.

A district staff member and an associate principal have been tapped to lead the school in the interim, to "ensure the continuity of leadership and support for our students and staff."

"MUHSD will provide updates as appropriate while respecting the confidentiality of the investigation process."

USA TODAY has reached out to Buhach Colony High School for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: On leave: Video shows California principal's suggestive pep rally dance