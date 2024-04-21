Video shows car crashing into Manchester store with employees inside
Video shows vehicle right before deadly crash into Monroe County building during birthday party. Courtesy: Paul Schmidt. https://www.wxyz.com/news/first-responders-on-scene-of-emergency-situation-at-swan-boat-club-in-monroe-county
This is the second deadly crash involving an MCTS bus in just two days.
TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after
Seattle police have released video of an officer-involved shooting during a sting operation to arrest a 67-year-old man who arranged to meet two minor females at an area hotel.
Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said
A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after he and two other youths attempted to ride the top of a GO train that was in motion after midnight Saturday. While the train was in motion, three of the teens went outside and climbed onto the roof. One of them came in contact with a stationary object and fell.
Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc
It was a traffic stop that ended in the seizure of meth, fentanyl and cocaine.But a woman from Williams Lake, B.C., was acquitted of consequent trafficking charges after a judge ordered the evidence to be excluded from her trial, citing several breaches of her Charter rights related to a search of her vehicle and failure to get her timely access to a lawyer."After consideration of the reckless and cavalier conduct of police and the multiple breaches of the Charter, I am of the view that the admi
FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director
There have been three arrests made in connection to the Homestead woman’s death.
Jurors have found Umar Zameer not guilty of all criminal charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Toronto police officer Det.-Const. Jeffrey Northrup nearly three years ago. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, after he ran over Northrup with his car in an underground parking garage beneath Toronto City Hall on July 2, 2021. Both Northrup and his partner were in plain clothes, investigating a stabbing that night. The verdict means the Crown did not prove beyond a
A former Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty Friday over fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back in March 2022, according to court documents.
The largest gold heist in Canadian history was carried out with remarkable ease: A fraudulent shipping document for a load of farm-raised Scottish salmon was used to brazenly snatch $14.5 million in gold bars and nearly $2 million in bank notes.
The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office said the boy confessed to using his grandfather’s gun to commit the murder
Paolo Barone, wearing his work uniform, repeatedly took photographs of the sleeping woman throughout his 45-minute rail journey.
Israel's State Attorney on Sunday indicted the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on charges of incitement and showing solidarity with a terror group, after she allegedly praised Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that sparked the six-month old war in Gaza. Haniyeh has been held in custody since her arrest on April 1, Israel's justice ministry said.
Photo by Tina Markoe Kinslow, Pool/AP PhotoThe New Jersey rabbi convicted for causing a grisly, headline-grabbing tragedy 30 years ago has died in prison.Fred Neulander, 82, who was serving a lifetime prison sentence for hiring two hit men to murder his wife Carol in 1994, was declared dead on Wednesday. He was found unresponsive at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and his death was announced on Friday by the state Department of Corrections.Neulander ha
A monument in Kamloops, B.C., to Halifax-born Capt. Jennifer Casey almost four years after her death means a lot to those remembering her.Work still remains to be done on the base of the structure, but the local community has been invited to see it in its current form. Casey, 35, was a public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and former journalist. She died on May 17, 2020 when the aircraft she was in crashed after takeoff in Kamloops.Casey was taking part in a Snowbird's cross-c
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial is on trial has died, police said. The New York City Police Department said the man was declared dead by staff at an area hospital. The man was in Collect Pond Park around 1:30 p.m. Friday when he took out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tossed them around, then doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire, officials and witn