Video shows car exploding in Moscow, injuring two people

STORY: :: This CCTV footage shows the moment a car exploded in Moscow

:: July 24, 2024

:: Moscow, Russia

:: TASS news agency said a military intelligence officer and his wife were injured

Russia's interior ministry said two people were injured in a blast caused by the detonation of an unidentified device and said a criminal case had been opened.

Kommersant, one of Russia's leading newspapers, said the injured man served in the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, widely referred to as GRU.

The man's feet were blown off, according to TASS. Five other cars were damaged in the blast, the agency said.