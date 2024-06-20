Video shows car splashing through flooded Texas street

STORY: ::Russell Records

::June 19, 2024

::Video shows water splashing car

windows in flooded Texas streets

:: A Tropical Storm warning is in

effect for the Texas coast

:: Tropical Storm Alberto is expected

to reach the coast of Mexico Thursday

::Galveston, Texas

A Tropical Storm warning is currently in effect for the Texas coast, stretching from San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Alberto is located about 305 miles (495 km) south-southeast of Brownsville, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h).

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions as the storm approaches.