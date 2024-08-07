Video shows dog chewing cellphone battery pack, igniting fire in Oklahoma home

A video shows a house fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ignited after a dog nibbled on a cell phone battery pack.

In May, members of the Tulsa Fire Department responded to a blaze caused by a damaged lithium-ion battery. In the video, a dog is seen chewing on the battery, which ultimately exploded and burst into flames on what appears to be a pet bed.

Two dogs stood by as the fire and smoke filled up the home. According to the fire department, the dogs and a cat escaped uninjured through a dog door.

"Fire departments all over the country are seeing fires related to these batteries and we want the public to learn about usage, safe storage and proper disposal of these potentially dangerous batteries," the department noted.

Tulsa Fire gives more information about lithium-ion batteries

Fire officials are warning about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Tulsa Fire warns how lithium-ion batteries, the culprit behind fires across the country, can escalate to deadly situations.

"Lithium-ion batteries are known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space. However, when this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gasses, and even lead to explosions," Tulsa Fire public information officer Andy Little.

"Many individuals keep these batteries in their homes for convenience unaware of the potential dangers they pose."

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA Today. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video: Dog chews lithium-ion battery, sparking Oklahoma house fire