Video shows driver intentionally ramming into motorcycle on I-75
A motorcyclist has serious injuries after the driver of a vehicle intentionally rammed into the motorcycle during a road rage incident on I-75 in Sumter County early Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a 52-year-old Leesburg man operating a motorcycle was seen driving away from a vehicle that authorities described as a gray or silver 2020 Honda Civic. Near milepost 319 on northbound I-75, the motorcyclist passed a commercial vehicle on the outside shoulder while the Honda passed that same vehicle in the center lane.