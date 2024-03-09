Video shows driver intentionally ramming into motorcycle on I-75

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning. No injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members, United Airlines said in a statement. Video taken after the landing showed the plane tilted to one side with one of its wings very close to the ground. Flight 2477 from Memphis, Tennessee had landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport around 8 a.m. and was rolling toward a