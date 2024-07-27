Video shows explosion in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

STORY: :: Smoke rises from a football pitch in the

Israeli-occupied Golan Heights after a rocket attack

:: July 27, 2024

Israeli authorities blamed Hezbollah for the attack and vowed to respond against the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since the start of the conflict in Gaza.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire in areas at or near the Lebanese-Israeli border since the eruption of the Gaza war, in a conflict that has stirred fears of a full-blown conflict between the heavily armed adversaries.

    JERUSALEM/BEIRUT (Reuters) -A rocket attack on a football ground in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 11 people including children on Saturday, Israeli authorities said, blaming Hezbollah and vowing to respond against the Iran-backed Lebanese group. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since the start of the conflict in Gaza.