Video shows explosion in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
STORY: :: Smoke rises from a football pitch in the
Israeli-occupied Golan Heights after a rocket attack
:: ADMMA
:: July 27, 2024
Israeli authorities blamed Hezbollah for the attack and vowed to respond against the Iran-backed Lebanese group.
Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since the start of the conflict in Gaza.
Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire in areas at or near the Lebanese-Israeli border since the eruption of the Gaza war, in a conflict that has stirred fears of a full-blown conflict between the heavily armed adversaries.