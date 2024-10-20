Video shows FHP trooper stop wrong-way driver on I-275
A Tampa woman was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning after she was stopped by troopers while driving the wrong way on Interstate 275. Margot McDaniels, 42, faces five charges including DUI with property damage or personal injury and fleeing to elude. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a trooper was driving southbound on I-275 at about 3:51 a.m., when he spotted McDaniels’ Kia Sportage driving northbound in the southbound lane. The trooper slowed his cruiser and moved to make contact the Kia to stop the wrong-way driver.