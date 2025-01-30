Video shows horrifying moment American Airlines plane collides with US Army helicopter and crashes into Washington DC river
Video shows horrifying moment American Airlines plane collides with US Army helicopter and crashes into Washington DC river
Video shows horrifying moment American Airlines plane collides with US Army helicopter and crashes into Washington DC river
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.
A sinkhole the size of a large swimming pool swallowed a driver and his truck in Yashio City, Japan on Monday morning.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A former police detective in Kansas left five suicide letters before fatally shooting himself as he was about to stand trial last month over allegations that he sexually assaulted and terrorized vulnerable Black women for decades, investigators announced Tuesday.
After Natalie Cochran poisoned her husband, she told friends she would let him "sleep it off" instead of taking him to the hospital, prosecutors said
Luis Lopez-Martinez, 38, is being held on a $250,000 bond, authorities say
Sandeep Kaur has been missing since Jan. 15, when she was swept into the ocean at Cape Spear, a national historic site near St. John's. (Submitted by Disha Behniwal)The death of a woman who was swept into the ocean at Cape Spear, N.L., earlier this month is sending shock waves to the other side of the globe, as a distressed family in the Indian state of Punjab tries to understand what happened to 22-year-old Sandeep Kaur."I am very sad," Gurmail Singh, Sandeep's father, wrote to CBC News on the
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department's intelligence agency has paused observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Pride Month, Holocaust Days of Remembrance and other cultural or historical annual events in response to President Donald Trump’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal workplace.
A 46-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged after GPS trackers were secretly attached to another man's vehicle, and police say they believe there may be more trackers out there.The issue came to light on Sept. 6, when a person contacted Saskatoon police to report having found two trackers on his vehicle, the police service said in a Wednesday news release.Police say their investigation identified a suspect, and a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 2000 block of 20th Street W., i
Rescuers are scouring the icy waters of the Potomac River for any potential survivors of a midair collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger plane approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C. The aircraft were carrying a combined 67 people, and so far officials have not confirmed whether any survived. CBS, citing a police official, reports that at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. A dangerous search-and-rescue oper
Steven N. Milner followed Kenneth Fandrich to his home and his job more than a dozen times, prosecutors said
Five people — including three teenagers — are now facing charges in connection with a failed jewelry store robbery in Markham last weekend, York Regional Police say.The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Denison Street and Kennedy Road, investigators said in a news release.Two "suspicious vehicles" were seen in the area that day, according to police, with one acting as a lookout while another dropped off four people near the store."There were numerous people that had been
Authorities have planned a news conference for Thursday to discuss the case of Sharon Kinne, who was charged before her 25th birthday with killing her Missouri husband, her boyfriend’s wife and a man she’d picked up in a Mexican bar. An FBI spokeswoman directed questions to the Jackson County sheriff's office in Missouri, which said it couldn't confirm any information before the news conference, including whether she had died. “We hope that by bringing closure to this case, we can provide a sense of resolution not only to the friends and families of the innocent victims she murdered but also to those who were affected by her actions, including her loved ones,” the sheriff's department said in announcing the news conference.
Sweden can send criminals to serve their sentences in prisons abroad, a government-appointed commission said on Wednesday, as the country struggles to handle an influx of new inmates arising from a wave of gang crime. "There is a need to work with new solutions within the Prison and Probation Service," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told a news conference, saying Sweden was already in talks with other countries about renting space in their prisons. Sweden has been plagued by gang crime that has escalated over the last two decades and has seen the Nordic nation top the rankings of deadly gun violence per capita in Europe.
COLDSPRING, Texas (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in Texas in 2023 after a neighbor complained that he was keeping a baby awake by firing a gun in his yard late at night pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder charges and will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole, a prosecutor said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for accepting bribes of gold and cash and acting as an agent of Egypt — crimes his lawyer said he’s been mocked for as “Gold Bar Bob.”
"I just didn't know if my daughter and I were going to be okay," Ashley Strong said
A Nigerian man has been extradited to the US to face charges in the “sextortion” of a South Carolina teen who died by suicide in 2022. Prosecutors allege the scammer posed as a young woman, persuaded 17-year-old Gavin Guffey to send him nude photos and then threatened to publicize them if Guffey didn’t send money.
A man who had recently brought his family back to Pakistan from the United States on Wednesday confessed to shooting dead his teenage daughter, motivated by his disapproval of her TikTok content, Pakistani police said. The shooting happened on a street in the southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday. The suspect, Anwar ul-Haq, initially said that unidentified gunmen shot and killed his American-born, 15-year-old daughter before he confessed to the crime, police official Babar Baloch said.
TORONTO — Two girls who pleaded guilty in the alleged fatal swarming of a homeless man in Toronto will not face further time in custody after an Ontario judge found Tuesday that the strip searches they underwent while detained had violated their right to privacy.
A Massachusetts man was arrested on weapons charges after he visited the US Capitol on Monday and told police that he wanted to kill top Republicans, including billionaire investor Scott Bessent on the day the Senate confirmed him as President Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary, according to a Tuesday court filing.