Video shows intense flames during massive fire in Norway, Maine

The Daily Beast

A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir