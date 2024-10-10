Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida

Drone footage captured a mammoth wave inside Hurricane Milton as the powerful storm passed through the Gulf of Mexico before crashing into Florida late Wednesday.

The storm made landfall near Siesta Key on state's western coast as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph sustained winds. Downgraded to a Category 1 with 85 mph winds, the system was pushing out of the state Thursday morning near Cape Canaveral, the National Hurricane Center reported in its 5 a.m. update.

Prior to slamming into land, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts of nearly 76 miles per hour, crashing about 40 nautical miles from the center of Milton.

Footage shows a shaking drone appear to teeter back and forth, fighting high winds as the massive wave crashes, sloshing water about.

Saildrone films Hurricane Milton creating massive waves in the Gulf of Mexico.

“This research represents a collaborative endeavor to better understand the role of the ocean in hurricanes,” the federal agency posted on X.

Millions without power, homes destroyed, deaths reported

More than 3.2 million homes and businesses were dark early Thursday, according to USA TODAY power outage data the storm spawned tornadoes across the Sunshine State, and multiple deaths had been reported in the state.

Neighborhoods were flooded, homes destroyed and the roof of Tropicana Field torn off.

Meteorologist Tyler Fleming told USA TODAY Tampa Bay was spared a massive storm surge, but experienced a reverse storm surge, driving the sea away from the shore.

Florida Division of Emergency Management officials warned residents not to walk out into receding water.

"The water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk," the agency posted on X.

🚨 STOP: Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 10, 2024

