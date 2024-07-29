Video shows man being arrested after Lee Rigby memorial was destroyed
This video shows a man being arrested after the Lee Rigby memorial was destroyed. Members of the public spotted a lone man ripping up flowers and smashing plant pots at the site before Met Police officers surrounded and handcuffed the suspect. Poppy wreaths laid in remembrance of the fallen soldier at the memorial tree were also ripped off and tossed onto the green space at 1pm on Sunday (28/7). Witnesses say other flowers were also destroyed and the memorial space was defaced before police officers swarmed the scene in Woolwich.