Video Shows Moment Multiple People Injured During Balloon-Drop Incident at Massachusetts Arcade

At least 10 people were injured and eight were hospitalized after a balloon-drop apparatus pulled down a Lego display during an event at an arcade in Peabody, Massachusetts, on December 31, police said.

According to Peabody Police, 10 people sustained minor injuries. Two refused medical transport and eight were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Video filmed at In the Game arcade by event attendee Terri Whitaker shows the moment the display came crashing down onto a crowd gathered below, including multiple children. Credit: Terri Whitaker via Storyful

