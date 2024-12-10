Video shows moments garbage truck explodes in Illinois town

Policefootage shows the moment a garbage truck exploded in Arlington Heights, Illinois, injuring three first responders.

Arlington Heights Police and Fire Department responded to a call about a garbage truck on fire at around 4:00 pm on Friday, December, 6th 2024. Once they arrived at the scene the truck exploded wounding two police officers and one firefighter.

The truck was operated by Groot Waste Management and powered by compressed natural gas. Police believe that one of the compressed natural gas tanks exploded causing the scene.

Dashcam footage also shows the debris and aftermath of the explosion including significant property damage within the area.