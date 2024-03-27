Video shows mother protecting child as bullets from nearby shooting hit Rio Linda home
Video from inside a Rio Linda home showed a mother protecting her child from bullets during a shooting in her neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
Video from inside a Rio Linda home showed a mother protecting her child from bullets during a shooting in her neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
Majorjon Kaylor admitted to killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18 and Aiken Smith, 16, last June
Man accused of raping, mutilating Orlando woman allegedly tries to stop her from testifying
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh didn't tell the truth when FBI agents repeatedly asked him where more than $6 million he stole ended up and whether another attorney not yet identified helped him steal from clients and his law firm, federal prosecutors said in court documents Tuesday. The prosecutors want a judge to revoke their end of a plea deal with Murdaugh on theft and other charges and order him to the maximum of well over 100 years in prison when he is sentenced in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday. Murdaugh, 55, is already serving life without parole in state prison after a jury found him guilty of murder in the shootings of his wife and younger son.
The baby’s mother reportedly said no explanation was given as to how her daughter got locked inside.
A released Israeli hostage recounted sexual assault at gunpoint by one of the Palestinian militants who held her captive in Gaza, in a first such personal account published on Tuesday in an interview with the New York Times. Amit Soussana, 40, was taken hostage on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Security camera footage showed her fighting back against her abductors.
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Kevin West planned to leave his wife on the day she died, writing to his lover, “2024 is our year,” an affidavit of probable cause states
The rapper's plane landed in Antigua on Monday after departing from the Van Nuys Airport
Prosecutors have added 10 new charges against the Utah mother, accused of murdering her husband, Eric Richins
Look no further than your local Facebook Group for a terrifying true crime story.
NEUDORF, SASK. — Horses walked along a fence Tuesday as RCMP vehicles drove onto a rural property in southern Saskatchewan where Mounties say four members of a family were found dead. Mounties said the deaths of the two parents and their two adult children were considered suspicious and officers with major crimes were investigating. Some neighbours in the quiet village of Neudorf, about 130 kilometres east of Regina, said they were shocked and devastated by the news. They said the parents had ma
Resendo Tellez was arrested Friday on several charges, including "removal of human remains from other than cemetery"
Matthew Plote was convicted of murder and killing an unborn child for the 2020 killing of Melissa Lamesch
Jennifer and Sarah Hart died by suicide and murdered their six children
The woman and children are expected to recover
Fallout for lawyers who assisted Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election is coming into focus this week, as one ex-lawyer for Trump will find if he may lose his law license and another attorney is in the middle of a disciplinary trial.
The toddler went to the emergency room with fractured bones and showing signs of malnutrition, Hawaii officials said.
Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to serve up a dig at the New York attorney general.
A fired Jaguars Jumbotron operator was sentenced to 220 years for offenses involving child sex abuse and causing malfunctions at EverBank Stadium.
Donald Trump's NY hush-money judge issued a blistering order Tuesday that warned GOP frontrunner's lawyers against delay tactics.