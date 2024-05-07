Video shows police in Denver sealing doors of Tivoli building in Auraria campus shut
A video obtained by Denver7 Tuesdays shows police in Denver sealing the doors of Tivoli building in Auraria campus shut after protesters went inside on Monday.
The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
Donald Trump’s valet told investigators before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 that he randomly chose boxes of documents to return to the National Archives and Trump himself directed that dozens more boxes located at the resort wouldn’t be returned, according to recently unsealed court filings.
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Ronnie Wiggs claimed he couldn’t afford to pay his wife's medical bills and take care of her any longer.
“He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing,” the man’s sister told a TV station.
Rita Ora showed up almost fully naked to the 2024 Met Gala in a multicoloured Marni dress that was completely open-sided revealing she was braless & commando
Lopez serves as co-chair for this year's glam event
The actress' husband Justin Timberlake missed out on the star-studded event because he's on a world tour
A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an
The actress proved she's still got the look as she attended her first Met Gala in more than two decades
Savannah Kriger, 32, of San Antonio, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead in a park on March 19
"I am NOT OK!!!!!!!" the Good American co-founder wrote on her Instagram Stories while sharing a pic of Kim's Met Gala look
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
The Princess of Wales was pictured dancing with Prince Harry at Peter Phillips' wedding in 2008 wearing a daring sheer wedding guest dress from Issa, who created her engagement dress.
The 'Thor' actor and his wife Pataky looked ethereal in complimenting ensembles as they walked the red carpet
The child was “seriously injured” at the theme park on May 2 and died in the hospital on May 5, police say
James Corden's wife Julia Carey looked stunning on the arm of her Gavin and Stacey star husband wearing a gold mini dress and heels as the pair attended Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City.
The White House press secretary shredded the South Dakota governor like a chew toy during a briefing.