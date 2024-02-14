Video Shows Police Taking Person Into Custody After Shooting at Chiefs Parade

A woman captured video of police taking a person into custody after a reported shooting near Kansas City’s Union Station after football fans gathered for the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

Video from Alyssa Marsh-Contreras shows several police holding a person on the ground near Union Station. “We tackled him,” someone can be heard saying.

Police said two armed suspects were taken into custody after shots were fired near Union Station.

A separate video posted online showed several people tackling a person in the same area.

Credit: Alyssa Marsh-Contreras via Storyful