Video shows suspect allegedly steal Oregon delivery truck, take off with employee inside

Surveillance footage captured a man taking off in a delivery truck while a worker was loading the vehicle at an Oregon-based warehouse.

Beaverton Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. Nov. 15 in Milwaukie, a city about 6 miles from Portland.

According to the video, the suspect approached the Elephants Delicatessen truck and entered the driver's seat.

Simultaneously, an employee was putting delivery items into the back of the truck. Moments later, the suspect stole the truck and pulled off while the worker was inside.

The worker escaped by jumping off the moving truck before it left the parking lot.

Beaverton police identified the suspect

The victim, identified as Esmeralda, told KGW she suffered from minor injuries from the incident. When the truck "started moving even faster," she had to "hold on to whatever I could I hold on to," she said.

"He slowed down for a bit before hitting the railroad tracks, and so, I jumped off," Esmeralda said.

Police said employees found the stolen truck via AirTag and informed them it was at a parking lot in Beaverton hours later. When officers located the truck, the suspect allegedly rammed a police car before trying to drive away.

The suspect eventually tried to flee on foot, but was ultimately arrested.

"He ran through business parking lots and neighborhood yards prior to being captured by Beaverton Police Officers who deployed a Police K9 to track Guayante," police said in a statement.

The 29-year-old suspect, Forrest Lee Guayante, is facing several charges, including felony attempt to elude, reckless endangering, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

