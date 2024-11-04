Video shows tornado in Little Flock

CBC

Thousands of households were left without power on Monday as strong winds battered coastal areas of British Columbia and a large swath of the province's Central Interior.As of 2:30 p.m. PT Monday, more than 225,000 customers were without electricity, according to B.C. Hydro — the majority of them in the Lower Mainland.However, Vancouver Island also saw tens of thousands of customers lose power throughout the day on Monday. Hundreds more were experiencing outages in the Okanagan and Kootenay regi