Video shows tornado in Little Flock
A tornado hit Little Flock, Arkansas, just after 5 p.m. Monday.
Here’s the latest on the Tropical Depression
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted last week for the first time in more than 13 years after it had survived a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that badly damaged the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant was shut down again Monday due to an equipment problem, its operator said.
Gulf Coast residents are urged to be aware of a system expected to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane.
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm warning for Jamaica were issued as a weather system in the Caribbean is expected to strengthen this week, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
Tropical Depression Eighteen will likely become the seventeenth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
Travel issues, ferry delays, and power outages have arisen in B.C. as blustery winds accompany a rainy, snowy storm that arrived on Monday
Temperatures are heating back up, with 20-degree highs expected but also mid-teen lows. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of this warm-up.
Thousands of households were left without power on Monday as strong winds battered coastal areas of British Columbia and a large swath of the province's Central Interior.As of 2:30 p.m. PT Monday, more than 225,000 customers were without electricity, according to B.C. Hydro — the majority of them in the Lower Mainland.However, Vancouver Island also saw tens of thousands of customers lose power throughout the day on Monday. Hundreds more were experiencing outages in the Okanagan and Kootenay regions.
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
Millions of folks across southern Ontario are likely in for a historically warm night as a storm whips across the Great Lakes this week
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
Thousands of spiders were released into the wild after a breeding programme at Chester Zoo.
Irene Cuevas will never forget the sound of the waves crashing below her apartment’s balcony. “It was a constant fear because we didn’t have light to see by," Cuevas told The Associated Press. Cuevas, a 48-year-old embryologist, is a resident of Chiva, a village perched on a hill about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Valencia city, whose southern outskirts were likewise ravaged by the floods on Tuesday and Wednesday.
EXSHAW, Alta. — Almost every day when Blair Painter drives on the scenic Rocky Mountain highway near his home, the grey asphalt is stained red somewhere along the way.
Officials said 44 people were on board when the bus went out of control and fell into a ditch.
Tropical Storm Rafael forms.
As the price of fuel soared in Ethiopia earlier this year, Dereje Hailu decided to buy an electric car. That aligned with the government's new efforts to phase out gas-powered vehicles. But months later, he is questioning whether it was the right decision.
National Hurricane Center now tracking Invest 97-L in Caribbean
While many Canadians may not be particularly fond of winter, the season is critical for numerous reasons, especially for the well-being of our wildlife.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The recurrent storms in eastern Spain that led to massive flooding last week and killed at least 217 people, mostly near Valencia, dumped rain on Barcelona on Monday, prompting authorities to suspend commuter rail service.