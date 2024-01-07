Video shows tornado touching down in Florida
A tornado has touched down near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, making it the first tornado in the US of 2024. CNN’s Jim Acosta and Elisa Raffa report.
A tornado has touched down near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, making it the first tornado in the US of 2024. CNN’s Jim Acosta and Elisa Raffa report.
While this weekend’s snow squalls will make driving tough on Saturday night for parts of southern Ontario, we’re looking ahead to a major storm next week
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas. The ministry's DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays. Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a l
We’re on the lookout for sneaky weekend snow squalls in southern Ontario ahead of the arrival of a major and likely disruptive storm early next week
Nick Lupton, who lives next to a river in England's West Midlands, had multiple floods hit his home so he decided to build a wall. Now, as his area sees major floods, the barrier is facing a major test — and so far, it's holding.
System snow with the threat for snow squalls off lake Ontario will be giving way to reduced visibilities this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Former President Trump railed against wind energy, a standard talking point for him. But he linked it with meandering remarks about oil and currents.
Some of the “unusually large” animals were found in a “courtship bite-hold,” researchers said.
A Texas low brewing and has it's sights set on Ontario and Quebec early next week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on what we know.
A cold front is behind the potentially nasty weather.
With new video, military search and rescue technicians from Winnipeg share their daring rescue of 10 people whose plane crashed 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife after they were forced to spend a freezing night isolated in high winds and blowing snow.
A coast-guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet this week wasn't cleared for takeoff, an air traffic transcript shows.
Whether you love or hate snow, Canada has seen a severe lack of it this winter, posing a significant threat to workers in the agriculture sector. Many are concerned about the abnormally dry conditions despite the prime growing season still being a few months off. David Baxter explains.
What is the polar vortex? It’s a wintertime mainstay capable of flooding Canada with some of the world’s coldest air
The powerful system heading for the northeast is now hammering the heartland with heavy snow, it is expected to be the biggest snowstorm for many in years.
(Bloomberg) -- A natural gas terminal that’s been operating for more than half a century has been a crucial safeguard against blackouts when bone-chilling cold hits the US Northeast. In less than five months, it’s slated to shut forever.Most Read from BloombergFAA Orders Temporary Grounding of Some 737 Max Jets After MishapAckman Plans to Check MIT’s Kornbluth, Staff for PlagiarismBoeing 737 Max Blowout Points to Pervasive FlawsBitcoin ETF Issuers Clear Major Hurdle on Path to SEC ApprovalThe Ev
The western chorus frog is about as small as your thumb, but it could prove to be a large obstacle to Premier Doug Ford's plans for building Highway 413. The chorus frog – so named because of the sound males make during mating season – is listed as threatened on Canada's official registry of species at risk.Consultants working for Ontario's Ministry of Transportation have identified the frog along the 59-kilometre preferred route of the proposed Highway 413, across the northwestern fringes of th
When blistering extreme heat gripped India’s capital this summer, Ramesh says he felt faint but had no option other than to keep on toiling under the burning sun to provide for his family.
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remained in place on Friday morning.
An unusually mild start to winter in Quebec has discouraged tourists hoping for a winter wonderland, left litter visible on the streets of Montreal and at times diminished traffic to some of the province's popular ski slopes.Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin said that last month was southern Quebec's second-warmest December on record after December 2015, with average temperatures several degrees above normal and relatively meagre snowfall in multiple cities.
The ‘blister’ creatures live in mountain regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Spain, researchers said.