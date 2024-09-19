Video shows Trump handing out 'crypto burgers' inside New York City cryptocurrency bar

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop at a New York City cryptocurrency themed bar, where he signed autographs for the people present and handed out “crypto burgers.”

The bar, Pub Key, is located in Greenwich Village and is near New York University, where his youngest son Barron Trump started attending classes earlier this month. Video shows that the small bar was packed with reporters, crypto fans and supporters of the former president.

The visit came amid a flurry of stops Trump had in his birth state of New York, which included a rally in Long Island on Wednesday night.

Video: Trump handing out 'crypto burgers' in New York City

Margo Martin, deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign, posted a video on X of the former president handing out burgers inside the bar.

“Who wants a hamburger?” Trump said as the crowd inside cheered.

“Those suckers are good too!” he said while handing out burgers to people inside of the bar. “This is a crypto burger, actually you should name them - name them Bitcoin and a crypto.”

In a video posted to X, the president is seen scanning a QR code with two people alongside him making sure the transaction cleared.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Donald Trump uses #Bitcoin to pay at a bar in New York. pic.twitter.com/ZAkeW5AH5g — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) September 18, 2024

Trump has begun to dip his toes into crypto

For years, the former president has been a critic of cryptocurrency. He posted on X in 2019, saying that those types of currencies “are not money” and their value is “highly volatile and based on thin air.”

As he became the Republican nominee for the presidency, Trump has begun to embrace the industry. On Monday, he rolled out World Liberty Financial, a new cryptocurrency business with ties to his family.

Trump also said that he would be a “crypto president” during a fundraiser with technology executives in San Francisco earlier this year.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows Donald Trump handing out 'crypto burgers' in NYC