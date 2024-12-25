Video shows wreckage after Santa Cruz wharf partly collapses

STORY: :: Drone video shows the wreckage of the

partly collapsed Santa Cruz Wharf

:: December 23, 2024

:: Kaenon Hardy via YouTube

:: Santa Cruz, California

:: Reports say two people were rescued after

150 feet of the wharf collapsed in strong waves

:: Brennan Haleski

According to reports, two people were rescued by a lifeguard unit and a third swam to safety amid the collapse.

Drone video showed the end of the wharf floating away in the ocean.

Officials say 150 feet of the wharf fell into the ocean and remains a serious hazard to boats, according to local media. The portion of the wharf that collapsed was previously damaged and was undergoing restoration from severe storms last year.

The part of the pier that collapsed included public restrooms and the Dolphin restaurant. Two engineers and a project manager who were inspecting the pier were the ones who reportedly fell into the water, according to local media.

