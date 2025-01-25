Video: Snow squalls possible Sunday, very windy Monday (1-24-25)
Matt has more.
Gas prices fell on average across most Canadian cities over the past week, dropping 1.8 cents per litre of regular fuel, according to data from Kalibrate.
Multiple warnings have been issued across Northern Ireland from midnight on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reality TV couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are suing the city of Los Angeles after losing their Pacific Palisades home in the wildfires that have torn through Southern California in recent weeks.
Donald Trump’s anti-wind orders dealt the final blow, but Joe Biden’s permitting reform failure started the death spiral.
The town of Red Bay is now without it's only convenience store, BNL Enterprises, leaving residents to travel further for gas and food. (Submitted by Keith Pike)Travellers driving along the Trans-Labrador Highway now have to contend with long, lonely stretches on the road, after the only gas station on the 165-kilometre expanse between the towns of Pinware and Port Hope Simpson is now closed. The refuelling station and convenience store has been in Red Bay, N.L., for almost 20 years, but now its
Check the app for clear skies! A pair of solar storm may spark displays of the Aurora Borealis across Canada tonight and possibly again on Saturday night!
The brush-tailed bettong once inhabited most of Australia, but these days it lives in a tiny fraction of its former range. Now, the Marna Banggara initiative is bringing it back to the country’s Yorke Peninsula.
As temperatures plummet across Canada, it's important not to ignore potential signs of damage to your home and vehicle.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans are pushing back against suggestions by President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans that federal disaster aid for victims of wildfires that ravaged Southern California should come with strings attached, possibly jeopardizing the president's policy agenda in a deeply divided Congress at the outset of his second term.
“This study is a total game changer.”
Temperatures moderate as we head into the weekend, but bands of lake-effect snow could impact some weekend travel plans in southern Ontario
Storm Éowyn became the strongest storm in the world on Friday, battering parts of Ireland with destructive winds over 180 km/h
The Hughes fire in Southern California covered more than 10,000 acres by Thursday morning, and was only 14% contained.
The Ventura County fire just north of Los Angeles was initially estimated to be 3 acres, but has since burned 50 acres.
Wildfires in California continue to rage and prompt more evacuations.
Tiger Snake Breaks Record For Biggest Venom Yield. A Tiger snake has set a new world record for the largest venom yield ever collected in a single session. During a collection at the Australian Reptile Park, Tony the Tiger snake produced an astonishing 123 milligrams of venom. This is over double the average venom yield for the species, highlighting its potency. The park's venom program produces antivenom that saves thousands of lives annually. “Tony is unpredictable, and his latest yield is truly remarkable,” says Park Manager Billy Collett. The Australian Reptile Park is the only facility milking Tiger snakes for antivenom. Over 2,000 snake bites occur in Australia each year; 300+ people are saved by antivenom. Venom is extracted by encouraging snakes to bite into a plastic-covered shot glass. The park's mission: saving lives, educating the public, and preserving ecological balance.
Storm Eowyn could bring winds of up to 100mph to Scotland, the Met Office has warned.
A new wildfire spread quickly on Thursday in Southern California near the U.S.-Mexico border, The blaze is in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, home to the endangered Quino checkerspot butterfly and other unique species.
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency following the massive blaze that has residents and officials concerned.
New drone video shows a freighter stuck in the ice of Lake Erie near the Buffalo shoreline.