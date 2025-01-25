Video: Snow squalls possible Sunday, very windy Monday (1-24-25)

Cover Media

Tiger Snake Breaks Record For Biggest Venom Yield. A Tiger snake has set a new world record for the largest venom yield ever collected in a single session. During a collection at the Australian Reptile Park, Tony the Tiger snake produced an astonishing 123 milligrams of venom. This is over double the average venom yield for the species, highlighting its potency. The park's venom program produces antivenom that saves thousands of lives annually. “Tony is unpredictable, and his latest yield is truly remarkable,” says Park Manager Billy Collett. The Australian Reptile Park is the only facility milking Tiger snakes for antivenom. Over 2,000 snake bites occur in Australia each year; 300+ people are saved by antivenom. Venom is extracted by encouraging snakes to bite into a plastic-covered shot glass. The park's mission: saving lives, educating the public, and preserving ecological balance.