Video: Snow tomorrow followed by heavy rain on Wednesday (12-8-24)
Matt has more.
Matt has more.
Beware slick roads across southern Ontario through Sunday morning as snowfall continues
Stay alert for slick roads as freezing rain falls throughout portions of Ontario on Monday
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says freezing rain and flurries are set to hit parts of B.C. today, issuing more than a dozen weather warnings over heavy rain and snowfall at higher elevations.
Some areas could see more than 20 cm of snow by Monday
A snowy weekend is in store for parts of the southern and eastern Prairies as a moisture-packed clipper scoots into the region, potentially bringing more than 20 cm of snow to several locales by Monday
A shocking temperature contrast from Canada's north to the southern U.S. was seen over the weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
When Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales visit San Diego waters via Mexico, it’s always exciting for observers. For starters, the ETPs visit primarily to hunt common dolphins. These predation events, while deadly for dolphins, are ac
Parts of western and central Saskatchewan are under a winter storm warning this weekend, with the Saskatoon, Battlefords and Lloydminster regions expected to see strong winds and up to 20 centimetres of snow.A system is expected to hit the province Saturday evening and continue into Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in alerts issued Saturday morning.As of early Saturday afternoon, the warnings stretched from the area around Lloydminster in western Saskatchewan in a line to the s
Slippery roads are in the forecast for the morning commute on Monday. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
System bringing messy roads in the prairies will end soon. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network sheds more light on the details.
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Britain and Ireland were left without power and millions were warned to stay indoors Saturday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in western Quebec and a snowfall advisory stretching from eastern Ontario through to the southern parts of the province.It advised that travel may be difficult due to reduced visibility, heavy snow and changing conditions.More than 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall thorughout the day in communities north of Gatineau, including Chelsea, Maniwaki and Grenville.Eastern Ontario could receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow, Environment
Cuban researchers have identified 21 areas in the country with favorable conditions for the installation of wind farms. These areas are mainly located on the north-central-eastern coast, from the provinces […]
RCMP say one of two men charged in relation to a homicide on White Bear First Nation has been taken to custody.Jeremy Whitebear, 22, was arrested on Dec. 7, according to a Sunday news release from RCMP. He is charged with second-degree murder.Police responded to a call on the Saskatchewan First Nation early Tuesday morning and found 33-year-old Talon Lonethunder dead in a home. White Bear First Nation is about 185 kilometres southeast of Regina.The other suspect, Dwanye Maxie, 26, is still on th
(Bloomberg) -- China’s solar equipment manufacturers are learning they need to exercise restraint to survive.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitMore than 30 of the top companies signed up to a program of self-discipline at the China Photovoltaic Industry Association’s annual meeting last week, in an agreem
There are an infinite number of paths an ice crystal can take before you touch it.
Strong winds are set to batter the UK again after Storm Darragh swept through the country, with gales having exceeded 90mph. A fresh yellow Met Office wind warning came into force across much of England and Wales at 6am on Sunday, as winds of up to 80mph continued to hit Northern Ireland. Gusts of 35-45mph are likely around England and Wales, reaching 70mph around the coast during the morning.
The coxswain of the lifeboat at Hemsby on the Norfolk coast says he is worried lives could be put at risk.
AMCHITKA ISLAND, Alaska (AP) — A series of moderate to strong earthquakes struck Alaska's western Aleutian Islands and offshore areas Sunday.
Much of the East Coast was in for a polar reprieve. But that warm-up comes with a price: foggy, wet weather, and in some cases a full-blown soaker.